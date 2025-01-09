Tamil Nadu announces 2 million sq ft IT park in Coimbatore under PPP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a 2 million square foot IT park in Coimbatore under a public-private partnership, focusing on artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the Umagine TN 2025 Summit, the CM said that AI is the next big thing, adding that the Tamil Nadu IT Minister has clearly said that due to AI technology growth, job opportunities won't be affected for youths; in fact, more job opportunities will be created.

He stated that the Summit will help with the growth of technology and for our state.

CM Stalin said that former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Karunanidhi brought Tidel Park to Chennai. "Now we are moving to the next step in information technology and digital services," he said

Going further he stated that IT parks and small technology parks have been established in second and third-tier cities like Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Thoothukudi.

"We have already announced that we are going to create a new technology policy for this. That too will be very released soon," CM stated.

Highlighting the importance of diversifying the IT parks, CM stated that development shouldn't be limited only to cities but has to be across the state so that youths of the state can get job opportunities.

"For the welfare of the youths of Tamil Nadu (TN) and to get the job opportunities for our youths. The Tamil Nadu government has signed MoUs with major companies to train our youths. 13 MoUs have been signed at a cost of 78 crores," he added.

CM Stalin stated that the state government is giving more importance to cybersecurity, and has introduced a cybersecurity policy in the year 2024 to secure the ecosystem.

"We are currently living in a digital world; digital is spreading and developing faster. At the same time, digital crimes have also increased; it has to be stopped and protected. We all have to work for the development of the state of Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin stated.

Addresing the event, he emphasised Tamil Nadu's lead in promoting IT, emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and EVs, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Highlighting balanced development, CM Stalin stressed on creating employment opportunities beyond Chennai to empower youth across the state and ensure comprehensive growth in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor