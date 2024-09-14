Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says 19 MoUs signed for investment of Rs 7618 crore during his US visit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Saturday returned from America, said that during his US tour, 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,618 crore were signed for the State.

Through these MoUs, 11,516 jobs will be created in the State, said the Chief Minister, addressing reporters at the Chennai Airport.

"I have completed my official visit to America. This was a successful visit. 19 MoUs have been signed. I got an investment of Rs 7618 crore for the state. 11,516 people will get new jobs. Factories will be set up in Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Krishnagiri, and other districts. There are many companies that have expressed to invest in Tamil Nadu. Ford, which stopped its production has said that they will start their production again in Chennai," Stalin said.

On September 13, the US carmaker Ford Motor Company has announced that it would restart operations at its closed manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.

The decision follows several high-level discussions between Ford and the Tamil Nadu government, including a recent meeting between Hart and Stalin during the latter's visit to the United States.

The state Sovernment claim to have secured a significant investment of Rs 2000 crore at the Tiruchirapalli which will create around 5000 jobs in the district.

During his visit, an MoU was signed between RGBSI and the Tamil Nadu government to establish an advanced electronics and telematics manufacturing unit in Hosur with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister met with top executives of several leading global companies and invited them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Rockwell Automation, a company in the industrial automation sector will expand its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram which will bring around 365 jobs.

Stalin also held a discussion with the officials of 'BNY Mellon' for potential investment opportunities in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the State.

Earlier on September 6, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has secured MOUs (memorandum of understanding), worth Rs 850 crores with US-based companies Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon.

Tamil Nadu also signed a Rs 2000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as create their Development and Global Support Centre in the state.

Stalin signed MOUs with Eaton, a multinational power management company, for Rs 200 crore R&D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai.

Earlier in August the State signed an agreement with Ohmium for a new factory in Chengalpattu district for producing electrolysers and green hydrogen. The plant will have an investment of Rs 400 crores and create 500 job opportunities. An MoU was also signed with Google to set up artificial intelligence (AI) labs in Tamil Nadu.

During Stalin's US visit, in San Francisco, MoUs were signed with six leading global companiesNokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Services, Microchip, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materialsfor an investment of Rs 900 crores to create 4,100 job opportunities.

