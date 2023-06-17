Taneira unveils fourth retail destination in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Taneira, the ethnic-wear brand from the esteemed TATA group, expands its presence in Hyderabad with the opening of its fourth store. Known for its rich textile heritage and a favored destination for saree aficionados, the city has embraced the arrival of Taneira, solidifying its position as a prominent player in its growing fashion scene.

Spanning an impressive 4000 sq. ft. and across 3 floors, the new store situated next to Hyderabad Central in Punjagutta, was inaugurated in the presence of Anirban Banerjee, Retail Head of Taneira and Sharad R, Regional Business Head, South, Taneira.

A true testament to the brands' promise of bringing India under one roof, Taneira Panjagutta houses a plethora of regional signatures such as Pochampally Ikat, Upada Silk, and Kalamkari along with iconic marvels like South Silks, Chanderis, Ikats, Jamdanis, Tussars etc. The ground floor is dedicated exclusively to the allure of wedding sarees, featuring the regal Kanjeevaram and Banaras clusters among others epitomizing matrimonial grandeur. These exquisite offerings not only showcase the treasure trove of India's ethnic crafts but also incorporate resurgent designs that infuse new life into these timeless treasures. Embodying the celebratory spirit of diverse textiles and ethnic handicrafts from across the country, the collection includes a captivating array of meticulously crafted Ready-to-Wear Kurta sets and blouses with an innate ability to elevate one's style.

Speaking about the launch, Anirban Banerjee, Retail Head of Taneira, expressed his delight, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our fourth retail location in Hyderabad, driven by the overwhelming response garnered for our first three stores in the city. With an unwavering commitment to our discerning customers in the region, our new store not only offers an unparalleled selection of authentic weaves and distinctive designs but also ensures the utmost convenience in terms of accessibility, making it easier than ever for customers to explore and indulge in their favorite drapes for every occasion."

The launch of Taneira's fourth store comes to mark the occasion; Taneira is offering an exclusive Gold Coin Offer from June 16th to June 20th, 2023. Customers who make purchases worth Rs 20,000/- will receive a 0.2-gram Tanishq gold coin, adding a touch of luxury to their shopping experience.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavor to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are ten Weavershalas operational across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 45 stores across 23 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

