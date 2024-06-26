Tanishq bedazzles Paris Haute Couture Week with Timecrafted diamonds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, reaffirmed its commitment to global fashion with a captivating return to Paris Haute Couture Week 2024, with its "Timecrafted Diamonds with Tanishq" collection. Following a successful debut in 2023, Tanishq continued to captivate the global fashion capital with its exquisite and innovative jewellery designs in collaboration with the esteemed designer Vaishali Shadangule, for a one of a kind collection that mesmerized audiences.

This collaboration brought together Tanishq's heritage-inspired craftsmanship with Vaishali Shadangule's visionary design aesthetic. The highly anticipated "Timecrafted Diamonds with Tanishq" collection, unveiled during Paris Haute Couture Week to establish diamond supremacy in the market, showcased a unique fusion of one-of-a-kind and exquisite diamond jewellery, with designs inspired from across the globe.

As part of the "Timecrafted Diamonds with Tanishq" collection showcase, the "Songs of Sundarbans" collection drew deep inspiration from the vibrant ecosystem of the Sundarbans. This unique collection celebrated the natural beauty and cultural richness of this region, featuring intricate rare and unique designs that echoed the flora and fauna of the mangrove forests. Each piece told a story of harmony and balance, crafted with exquisite diamonds and precious gemstones to reflect the delicate interplay of light and shadow in the dense forest canopy. The collection embodied Tanishq's dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship, with designs that paid homage to the biodiversity and the timeless allure of the Sundarbans.

Tanishq's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing innovation perfectly aligned with Vaishali Shadangule's design philosophy, seamlessly blending traditional Indian techniques with contemporary aesthetics at a global fashion stage. Vaishali Shadangule's debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week in 2023 marked her as the first Indian woman designer from India. The association brought together intricate detailing and a sustainable approach along with the values of exceptional craftsmanship and ethical practices. This collaboration not only highlighted the best of Indian design but also reinforced Tanishq's dedication to creating timeless pieces that reflected the evolving aspirations of modern women.

The collection elevated artisans as the heart of artistic expression. Their unique craftsmanship and technical mastery bridged the gap between imagination and reality. Through the synergy between Tanishq's jewellery and Vaishali Shadangule's haute couture, this collaboration transcended traditional boundaries, placing Indian heritage on the global fashion stage.

Speaking on the collaboration, Pelki Tshering, GM & Marketing Head, Tanishq, said, "We were delighted and excited to partner with the acclaimed designer Vaishali Shadangule for Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. This collaboration strengthened our position as a leader in innovative Indian jewellery design, presenting our rich design heritage on the international stage. Together, we showcased an exquisite diamond collection that transcended borders and celebrated the enduring artistry of India."

"The collection was a celebration of exquisite craftsmanship and design, meticulously crafted to cater to the discerning, conscious woman of today. With evolving tastes and a desire for statement pieces that reflected their unique personalities, each piece seamlessly adapted to the modern woman's lifestyle."

Speaking on the collaboration, Vaishali Shadangule said, "It gave me immense pleasure to collaborate with Tanishq for Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 as a designer partner. This collection embodied the boundless creativity within India's design landscape that I admire, and the cultural impact that the brand aims to achieve. Merging my vision with Tanishq's unparalleled artistry, we achieved to design the collection that resonated globally."

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

