Tanla Elevates Anubhav Batra as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 28, 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790), India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced the elevation of Anubhav Batra as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 28, 2025. Anubhav has been with ValueFirst for 14 years, serving as CFO since 2019. Following Tanla's acquisition of ValueFirst in 2023, he assumed the additional role of Head of International Expansion at Tanla.

Anubhav brings to Tanla proven leadership in financial operations, nearly 15 years of hands-on expertise in the CPaaS industry, and a wealth of experience in M&A capital structuring and deal execution. He began his career at KPMG two decades ago, followed by a tenure at EY, before joining ValueFirst as AVP, Corporate Finance. Over the years, he has steadily advanced through key leadership roles in finance and international expansion, spearheading strategic initiatives, investor relations, financial discipline, and business automation. His extensive expertise in managing finance functions and driving sustainable growth uniquely positions him to lead Tanla's finance function as the company embarks on its next phase of expansion.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited, said, "I am delighted to appoint Anubhav as our new CFO. His deep organizational knowledge, strategic insight, and proven leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our financial strategy and governance. Having worked across borders, Anubhav brings a global perspective and nuanced understanding of diverse markets, which will be invaluable as Tanla continues to expand its international footprint."

Anubhav said, "I am honored to step into the CFO role at Tanla. For almost a decade and a half at ValueFirst, I have learned immensely and grown both professionally and personally. I am grateful for the mentorship of Vish Bajaj and others who have guided me along the way. I look forward to embracing this new opportunity and partnering with the Tanla leadership team to drive profitable growth and deliver enhanced value to our stakeholders."

Anubhav succeeds Abhishek Jain, who will continue as CFO until July 27, 2025, and will sign off on the Q1 FY25 UFR as well as attend the FY25 AGM. The board and management extend their sincere gratitude to Abhishek for his valuable contributions and dedication to Tanla.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

