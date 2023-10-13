TASVA, The Traditional Menswear Brand Unveils AW 23 Collection Campaign Starring Ranbir Kapoor And Ananya Pandey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: With Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey as the brand ambassadors, Tasva unveils Autumn Winter 2023 collection that reimagines the essence of Indian culture and tradition, meticulously redefining the Modern Indian Man. With a splendid union between the visionary couturier Tarun Tahiliani and the consumer powerhouse, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., the brand emerges as a harmonious confluence of heritage, cultural opulence, and the pinnacle of artisanal craftsmanship.

The collection is a heartfelt tribute to the changing dynamics of men's fashion in the Indian social landscape. The TV commercial, featuring the brand ambassadors, depicts the playful demeanour that marks wedding festivities today. It breaks the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning. Instead, it invites grooms to take charge of the most important day of their lives and make choices that reflect the best that they can be.

Ecstatic at the launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of TASVA's AW campaign as it mirrors a significant change in how urban grooms are now engaging in their wedding preparations. Nowadays, grooms actively participate in every facet of the wedding, from overall planning to selecting their attire as carefully as the bride. I am excited to be representing a brand that aligns with the preferences of discerning modern Indian grooms." Inspired by India's architectural marvels and its breathtaking natural beauty, this collection unfolds a captivating narrative adorned with a plethora of architectural, floral, and fauna motifs.

Perfectly summarising the ethos of the collection, Ananya Pandey said, "TASVA is a brand that mirrors the changing role of today's grooms. It's refreshing to witness this paradigm shift towards a modern perspective on weddings which I believe is elegantly depicted in this film from the bride's lens."

In true Tarun Tahiliani fashion, this collection gracefully melds the heritage of traditional aesthetics with the fluid lines of contemporary design. With an admirable commitment to affordability and accessibility, this collection caters to a diverse clientele. "Ranbir and Ananya, with their great on-screen chemistry, perfectly portray today's young generation which is increasingly taking charge while staying true to their roots. The campaign is a continuation of TASVA's commitment to and celebration of the modern Indian man, who has redefined how he sees himself. Whether in marriage or in life, comfort, quality, and a joie de vivre must go together. He wants to have fun and we at Tasva are committed to bringing him clothes that can do just that" says Tarun Tahiliani.

This wedding season, imbue your wardrobe with the effortless charm of Tasva's breezy kurta sets and the impeccable tailoring of their sherwanis and achkans. From versatile Indo-western ensembles to chic dinner jackets, there is a garment for every taste and occasion.

Delighted with the collection campaign launch, Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head said, "Over the last year, Tasva has created a strong customer connect with its best-in-class product offering and unique store experience for Men's Indian wear buyers. We have an exquisite range across festive occasions & wedding wear apparel and accessories for Men. We believe we are the go-to choice for the Global Indian man looking for designer wedding wear at affordable prices."

Website - https://www.tasva.com/pages/about-tasva

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz017ewJ1T4&t=9s&ab_channel=Tasva

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor