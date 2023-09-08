Tata AIA Ranks No. 5 Globally and No. 1 in India for the Most Number of Top Quality MDRT Advisors

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurance companies, has been ranked among the Top 5 Insurers in the world for the highest number of MDRT qualified Advisors*. The Company recorded 1,978 Advisors qualifying for the coveted MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) league as on July 1, 2023. MDRT qualified Advisors are considered the best in the industry, given their level of knowledge and expertise in the field of life insurance. They are thus best equipped to offer the right advice to consumers and enable them to meet their life stage needs.

In another milestone, Tata AIA ranked No. 9 globally** and No. 1 in India for the most number (936) of qualified Women MDRT Advisors. The company broke into the Top 10 in the world on this front for the first time.

Amit Dave, Chief Agency Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, expressed, “It is my great privilege to see so many Tata AIA Advisors earn global recognition and achieve such a distinguished honour. At Tata AIA, we ensure that our consumers get the best advice and experience across the value chain, especially the Advisors. To make this possible, we ensure that our Advisors get industry-leading training, development support, and career growth opportunities. Along with our Advisor network, we will continue to work towards bringing every Indian under the security net of life insurance and thereby empower them to meet their life stage needs.”

Venkatachalam H, President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, added, “It's truly a great feeling to be part of the Top 5 insurers in the world for the highest number of MDRT qualified advisors and to have ranked #1 in India. This has been possible due to the dedication and commitment of our Advisors across the Agency network and our proprietary channel. With such a strong team, our customers can be assured of receiving the best insurance advice backed by innovative solutions that fulfil their aspirations towards their loved ones.”

MDRT is a global independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies across 70 nations and territories. They consistently demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding customer service.

While MDRT Qualifiers represent the world’s top Financial Professionals®, MDRT membership also includes two additional tiers - Court of the Table (COT) and Top of the Table (TOT). A CoT advisor must achieve three times more business than an MDRT, while a ToT advisor must achieve two times the business of a CoT advisor. Tata AIA recorded 103 CoTs and 30 ToTs for the year.

* https://www.mdrt.org/about-MDRT/for-companies/top-100-companies-global/

** https://www.mdrt.org/about-MDRT/for-companies/top-25-companies-by-female-members/

Note: The Ranking is basis of the registered count of the Insurance Agents.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor