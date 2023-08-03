Tata Consumer Products Enters Kashmiri Saffron Segment with Premium Grade 1 Saffron under its Himalayan Brand

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 3: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, today announced its entry into the premium Kashmiri saffron category under its provenance brand - Himalayan. This launch is in line with the Company’s focus on expanding into new categories with differentiated products with strong quality credentials. With the launch of Grade 1, 100% pure Kashmiri saffron, the brand Himalayan is extending its existing product portfolio comprising of Natural Mineral water, Honey, and Fruit Spreads into this new category. Himalayan is directly sourcing the Grade 1 Kashmiri saffron, recognized for its purity and quality, from the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

The superiority of Kashmiri saffron lies in it widely being recognized as one of the best in the world. It surpasses saffron sourced from other regions like Iran which is a major exporter to India in terms of its high concentration of key compounds crocin, safranal and picrocrocine giving it the deep red color and distinct aroma. Kashmiri Saffron has a crocin content of 8.72% vs Iranian Saffron which has 6.82% as per Quality Control Lab, Directorate of Agriculture, J&K making it more beneficial for consumer’s well-being.

Given the adulteration prevalent in the category, there is a trust deficit in the saffron category in India and a lack of awareness among consumers on how to distinguish between the varieties available in the market. Saffron is graded on a scale of 1 to 4 based on its quality, with Grade 1 being the most superior grade.

Each pack of Himalayan Saffron establishes its quality credentials by not only beautifully capturing visually the process of how Saffron is processed but also comes enabled with a first of its kind AI enabled QR code. Consumers can scan the code for an authentic Himalayan experience which virtually transports them to Kashmir Valley. In addition, they can see for themselves the "Kashmiri origin, purity & Grade 1 Quality certificate" from a NABL accredited lab for their pack by entering the batch number on the pack. For more information, consumers can type in their queries regarding saffron in the ChatGPT powered section. They can also explore saffron recipes and learn how to test the purity of saffron at home, further augmenting this unique experience.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Grade 1 Kashmiri Saffron under the Himalayan brand. Trust is paramount in the saffron category, and we firmly believe that Himalayan's heritage and commitment to quality make it the ideal choice for consumers. Furthermore, our unique QR code enabled experience, allows us to offer our consumers an unparalleled Himalayan experience and unmatched trust assurance.”

Tata Consumer Products continues to deliver on its promise of providing premium quality products that consumers can trust. The introduction of Himalayan Saffron exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence and its passion for addressing consumer needs.

Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron will be available across India in select premium outlets, leading e-commerce channels, and Tata Consumer’s own D2C platform - Tata Nutrikorner www.tatanutrikorner.com.

The 1 g pack of Himalayan saffron is priced at Rs. 650 (MRP incl. of all taxes), while the 0.5 g pack is priced at Rs. 370 (MRP incl. of all taxes).

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Himalayan Preserves, Honey and Saffron. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 13,783 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

