Tata Electronics, BEL join hands to advance India's electronics, semiconductors ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Tata Electronics and state-owned firm Bharat Electronics (BEL) have joined hands to advance the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in line with the Centre's vision for self-reliance.

This MoU between these two is a significant step forward in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Electronics and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL at the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai, as per a joint statement.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics and BEL will explore collaboration opportunities to identify Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and design services solutions from Tata Electronics based on the current and future requirements of BEL, including Microcontrollers (MCUs), Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), and other Processors.

The joint statement added that both companies will endeavour to develop optimum manufacturing solutions for BEL's products through knowledge sharing, best practices, and other resources.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is involved in defence and strategic electronics manufacturing.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate with wide expertise in the design, development, engineering, and manufacture of Radars, Weapon Systems, C4I systems, Military Communication systems, Electronic Warfare and Avionics, naval systems, Electro-Optics and laser-based products, Tank Electronics and Gun Upgrades, satcom systems, Strategic Components, and civilian products.

BEL has been continuously striving to expand its offerings in the Non-Defence domain, some of its recent notable business initiatives being in the areas of Homeland Security, Cyber Security, Software, Rail and Metro solutions, Civil Aviation, Space Electronics, Medical Electronics, Jammers, Anti-drone systems, Unmanned Systems, etc.

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Is in the electronics manufacturing, with fast-emerging capabilities in Electronics Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly and Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services.

Established in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, the company aims to serve global customers through integrated offerings across a trusted electronics and semiconductor value chain.

With a rapidly growing workforce, the company employs over 65,000 people and has significant operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor