Tata Group to hire 4,000 women from Uttarakhand for precision manufacturing jobs

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 : Tata Group is set to hire 4,000 women technicians from Uttarakhand for its components manufacturing and assembly facilities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The state's planning department received a letter on Monday from the Tata Group, indicating that the recruitment process in the state will soon commence under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) programs.

The Uttarakhand government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, is consistently working to connect the youth with employment opportunities.

According to the letter, this recruitment drive is intended for Tata's plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Kolar, Karnataka, under the NAPS and NATS programs.

The eligibility criteria for NAPS require candidates to have completed class 10 or 12, while for NATS, candidates must have completed class 10, class 12, or hold ITI diplomas.

Candidates will be required to undergo tests for selection. According to the letter from Tata Group, successful candidates will be appointed as shop floor technicians.

In addition to a fixed salary, the selected candidates will be provided with accommodation, food, and transportation facilities. Other benefits will also be offered in line with company policy.

All selected technicians will be employed under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961. Depending on their qualifications, they will receive appointment letters under the NAPS and NATS schemes.

"The candidates will be deputed as shop floor technicians in precision electronics assembly. Their role will involve operating highly sophisticated and automated machines under supervision," the letter stated.

Food, accommodation, and transport will be provided by the company.

