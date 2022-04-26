Tattoos1960 to provide special birthday offer, customers can avail 50 percent discount

Tattoos1960, one of the leading tattoo studios in India is floating their special birthday offer that provides customers with a 50 per cent discount. The tattoo must be done on the birthday.

Even though the offer lasts for the whole birthday week, the discount will be reduced to 30 per cent if the customer avails it on any other day. Moreover, the offer comes along with a special jewellery gift which is only valid under the birthday discount and allows customers to choose a jewellery piece worth up to Rs 200.

Tattoos, a wearable art, allow one to express their individuality, uniqueness and thereby asserting one's independence. It is a powerful way of appreciating an individual's profound bond. Tattoos1960's initiative to offer bounty by gifting something that will last forever is something to put a light on.

The brand Tattoos1960s rose from the history of tattoo art and its evolution. The year 1960 signifies the momentous year in the tattoo art evolution. Today, Tattoo1960 is widely followed and acclaimed in spheres of piercing and tattoos for men and women worldwide.

The foundation is established in various significant parts of India and the stores are situated at prime locations in Pune such as Magarpatta, Koregaon Park and Baner. The team comprises more than 16 creative heads with more than 8 years of expertise in tattoo art; making Tattoos1960 one of the best tattoo studios in Pune. Further, those interested in the world of tattoos and piercings can learn with the professionals at Tattoos1960s, a community with a passion for learning and creative imaginations, where they bring out your inner artist.

Tattoos1960 firmly believes in creating an experience as comfortable as possible for the customers. One can look for complete guidance from the initial stage of the process, right from ideation to taking care of the art. They live to provide expression to the ideas in beautiful and countless ways, with the individuals' favourite music on the stereo! They ensure that the whole experience is streamlined and the artists take pride in making the art worthwhile and meaningful.

The motto of 'your concept our responsibility' denotes the understanding between the client and the artist, where Tattoos1960 makes sure they understand the nuances of the requirements of the client. Each artist with their own personal style comes with a design that can best suit the respective vision and they ensure to maintain a practical approach while executing the individual's ideas.

Additionally, cleanliness and hygiene are Tattoos1960's utmost priority over anything. Each tattoo is executed with a new setup every time for each client and this process is kept transparent for the customers to verify.

The symbolic images, lines, and words tell a story and keep a person intact to their roots. A reminder to let know the person where they come from, their identity, hardships, and overcoming obstacles. An opportunity not to be missed of getting engraved at Tattoos1960s, best known for its detailed and blazing artwork with a will to achieve an inconceivable level of perfection.

