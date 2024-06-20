Tax Filing Made Simpler with Quicko; Now Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Bajaj Markets, one of India's leading financial marketplaces, has introduced a convenient income tax filing solution for their customers. It has partnered with Quicko, a pioneering tax filing platform, to provide a seamless e-filing experience to taxpayers.

Quicko has established itself as one of India's fastest-growing tax filing platforms, renowned for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive range of services. This partnership aims to simplify the tax filing process, making it easier and more accessible than ever before. Users can choose from various 'Do It Yourself' plans or opt for 'Get Help', which is their expert-assisted tax-filing service.

Do It Yourself - Free and Paid Services

* Users can import investment data directly from broker platforms for easy ITR filing

* Basic plan allows taxpayers to file their taxes from Quicko

Get Help - Expert-assisted Tax Filing

* Individuals can choose from various plans based on their income situation

* Taxpayers can connect with tax professionals through virtual meetings on the MEET platform

* Users can discuss their finances and investments with experts

One of the key advantages of these services is the convenience of digital payments. Customers can seamlessly pay their taxes through UPI or card, ensuring a 100% digital experience.

Quicko also offers advanced tools and calculators to estimate your income tax and advance tax liabilities, providing a comprehensive solution for tax planning and filing. To get started with these services, visit the Bajaj Markets website.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

