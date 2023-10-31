Taylor & Francis and INSA on Integrating Science and Society for Sustainability

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 31: Taylor & Francis India and the Indian National Science Academy recently partnered for a series of knowledge-sharing sessions under the theme "Integrating Science and Society for Sustainability." This collaboration stemmed from both organizations' commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and promoting interdisciplinary studies. The discussions aimed to initiate a dialogue between scientists and social scientists to promote interdisciplinary research, open-mindedness, and critical thinking.

The first session held on October 10, 2023, themed "Science Communication and Public Engagement: The Power of Diverse Voices in Research," delved into the importance of science communication and public engagement, highlighting the role of researcher voices from multiple spheres in bridging the gap between scientific advancements and the wider society. The speakers included stalwarts like Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of INSA; Dr. Karishma Kaushik, Executive Director of IndiaBioscience; Dr. Swati Nayak, Borlaug Field Awardee 2023; and Dr. Gagandeep Singh, Senior Publisher at CRC Press.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma opened the session by expressing INSA's excitement at collaborating with the Taylor & Francis Group, as both support science and social science communication. He touched upon the overarching theme of Science20, 'disruptive science for sustainable development', and its three pillars, clean energy, universal and holistic health, and connecting science and society.

The pandemic showed us a mirror by revealing and highlighting gaps in research communication while also promoting the rapid sharing of specialist knowledge for the public good. It also exposed us to the dangers of unvalidated literature or poorly conducted research. Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director, Taylor & Francis India and South Asia says, "A key way to facilitate interdisciplinary knowledge sharing is through ease of access to the latest research. Open access plays a pivotal role in this communication and dissemination of knowledge." Open access, with its many options such as open-access articles, open books, open data, preprints, and more, helps research travel, overcoming regional and disciplinary barriers.

The next session in the series, "Towards Human-Centric Sciences" is scheduled for 2 November 2023, 3:00-4:30 pm IST. Please register at the below link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6916987305859/WN_iqWfDcuFQvO18w3OTRtN9w

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor