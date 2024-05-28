TCL Unveils Lineup of Google QLED, 4K QLED & 4K UHD TVs with Great Deals for Indian Consumers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 28: TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has announced the launch of its iconic Google QLED, 4K QLED & 4K UHD TVs range. Featuring a sleek design and unique tech capabilities, this dynamic range is set to redefine the home entertainment experience for customers.

The product range includes C655, P755Pro, P755, P655 & S5500, with price starting from Rs 36,990, Rs 46,990, Rs 33,990, and Rs 42,990, and Rs 15,990 respectively. All new models offer innovative features across accessibility, functionality and performance as they are powered with AiPQ Processor that optimises colour contrast and image for exceptional gaming and entertainment experience.

Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "As a global leader in TV technology, we are delighted to expand our offering with new QLED, 4K QLED and UHD TVs. The iconic additions are a testament to our commitment to bringing innovative and customer-centric offerings, specifically designed to meet the personalised needs of our Indian customers. We are dedicated to prioritising their preferences and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value and satisfaction."

Product Details and Features

TCL's latest line up 4K QLED TV - the P755 & Pro range is embedded with T-Screen technology which provides outstanding details and is available in different screen sizes - 43" & 50" in P755 and 55", 65" and 75" in P755Pro. It offers 3x contrast enhancement, 16% lesser energy consumption and a >178-degree viewing experience. Additionally, its HDR shows richer details on the screen with higher contrast, wider colour gamut and vivid colours for enhanced viewing experience. TCL has leveraged the unique MEMC technology to make fast-moving action-packed scenes look sharp without blurring. Apart from this, it is an ultimate treat for gamers as TCL's latest technology of DLG (Dual Line Gate) uses unique algorithms to bring a higher refresh rate at a lower latency than ever before.

Based on advanced full-screen technology, TCL has launched P655 to achieve a higher screen-to-body ratio, providing a larger display to viewers in a 55" screen size. The 4K UHD TV offers a horizontal resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels to deliver more than 8 million pixels for film-grade quality. P655 is one of the revolutionary offerings by TCL based on its clarity which is 8x than that of HD television. In addition, with HDR 10, viewers can experience a more realistic and vivid picture experience. Furthermore, its Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) features help viewers get a wide range of streaming solutions.

Powered by Google TV OS, TCL has added another offering C655 to its distinguished QLED TV range that brings together movies, shows and live TV across a plethora of OTT apps and subscriptions. This next-gen model features a Uni-body ultra slim design for improved visual effect as well as optimised space utilisation. It is available in multiple screen sizes - 43", 50", 55", 65" and 75", specifically designed according to the user's home space requirements. Equipped with 4K Quantum Dot Pro, it elevates the standard viewing experience into a cinematic treat with precise light control and a super picture quality chip for extensively improved colour contrast, brightness and saturation across multiple gamuts of colours.

Available in 32 Inch screen size, TCL has embedded the latest technologies in its new offering - S5500. The screen offers Full HD viewing experience in 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother motion which is highly beneficial for gamers with higher colour accuracy and consistency.

TCL's newly launched lineup brings the ultimate audio with Dolby Atmos, featuring high-end and the most authentic sound with down-firing speakers. The immersive sound with Dolby decoder optimises the TV's sound quality and makes the audio fully optimised for devices.

The newly launched lineup is packed with powerful hardware and connectivity for superior performance and fluent experience. The P755, P755Pro and P655 are equipped with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 2GB and 16GB RAM and 3 HDMI ports - 2.1*1, 2.0*1 & 1.4*1, while C655 is equipped with 2GB and 32GB RAM along with standard connectivity of Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3HDMI ports -2.1*1, 2.0*1 & 1.4*1.

Apart from this, the next-gen picture quality chips in the latest TV range are embedded with new tuning to improve colour contrast and adjust screen brightness, specifically based on the ambient lighting to provide a truly personalised experience to the viewer. C655 & P755 Pro is integrated with 35W with ONKYO 2.1 Ch and P655, S5500 comes with 24W speaker system for an enchanting yet powerful sound while the dynamic colour enhancement in each model features a 1.07 billion colours for seamless display and colour transitions.

The newly unveiled C655, P755Pro, P755, P655 & S5500 are available for purchase at offline retail and brand stores including Reliance Digital and Croma. Customers can also shop these offerings online at Amazon and Flipkart.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

Visit TCL India home page at www.tcl.com/in/en

Follow TCL India:

Twitter: @tcl_india

Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia

Instagram: tcl_india

YouTube: @TCLIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor