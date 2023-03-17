TCS chief resigns to pursue "other interests", new CEO designate appointed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023.

TCS said Gopinathan resigned to pursue "other interests". He has been Managing Director and CEO for the last six years.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors at the multinational IT services company, at its meeting held on Thursday, appointed K Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer designate, with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors has considered his request and accepted the same. Mr. Gopinathan will continue with the company till 15th September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor," TCS said.

Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services.

"I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests. Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs," outgoing CEO Gopinathan said.

CEO designate Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management, and sales.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechcal Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

"He (K Krithivasan) shall take over as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder's approval, the effective date of which would be intimated in due course," TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges Thursday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor