TCS collaborates with Rolls-Royce for hydrogen research programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, a British multinational specialising in civil aerospace, defence aerospace, services, and power systems, to advance sustainable aviation initiatives.

According to a press release, the collaboration focuses on researching hydrogen fuel system technology, reinforcing the potential of hydrogen as a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future.

TCS will supply engineering skills and support to Rolls-Royce to tackle three key challenges in enabling hydrogen for aviation- fuel combustion, fuel delivery, and fuel system integration with an engine. All elements must be validated for safe operation.

This partnership highlights TCS's commitment to driving sustainable transformation across industries, aligning with its broader mission to harness technology for positive societal impact.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set targets for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Alan Newby, Director, Research and Technology, Rolls-Royce, said, "We welcome TCS to our hydrogen research programme and their engineering skills will play a valuable role in addressing our technology goals. We've already made great progress and having TCS with us gives us additional capability as we move forward on our journey to enable the energy transition for the aviation sector."

The expanded partnership was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow, where TCS also showcased its technological prowess in the aviation industry.

This collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Rolls-Royce and the Tata Group, including engine development and a robust supply chain commitment.

TCS has worked with Rolls-Royce since 2010 in areas such as design, manufacturing engineering, control systems, software, after-market services, and IT services, supporting major civil and business aviation programs and the end-to-end product development lifecycle.

Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, "The partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce is an exciting one that represents a powerful alliance in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. We are aligned with Rolls-Royce's ambition for a greener future. This partnership is the perfect opportunity to put our technological strengths and passion for the environment to use for advancing innovation and fostering an eco-friendlier aerospace sector."

TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the aircraft manufacturing industry to support Rolls-Royce's engineering activities such as system design, component design, supply chain support, and program management.

These services will help Rolls-Royce research hydrogen technology to address the challenges of fuel combustion, fuel delivery, and fuel systems integration with an engine, ensuring all elements operate safely.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head- Internet of Things and Digital Engineering, TCS, said, "TCS and Rolls-Royce have been partners in advancing engineering excellence for nearly a decade. The new partnership for research into hydrogen fuel systems represents a pivotal next step at a time when the aviation industry is faced with the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining performance and efficiency. It aligns well with TCS' commitment to harness technology for positive societal impact and building a greener future."

TCS has been on a mission to harness the power of technology for positive societal impact and drive sustainable transformation across industries.

With more than 200 sustainability offerings, TCS is helping customers around the world in their sustainability journeys. As a Tata group company, TCS is also conscious of its impact on the environment.

In 2021, TCS set an ambitious sustainability target to reduce its absolute emissions by 70 per cent across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2025 from the baseline year 2016 and to achieve net zero by 2030.

By FY24, TCS had already reduced its absolute carbon footprint across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 80 per cent over a baseline of 2016, exceeding its target achievement by 10 per cent, one year ahead of time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor