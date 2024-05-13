Tea production declines in Assam and Bengal due to low rainfall

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 13 : Tea production has declined in both Assam and West Bengal compared to the previous year, as reported by the Tea Board of India.

The tea production has reduced by approximately 40 per cent in Assam and 23 per cent in West Bengal due to adverse weather conditions characterized by insufficient rainfall and high temperatures. This has led to substantial wilting of tea bushes, signaling further crop losses in the upcoming months.

According to the experts, If adequate and evenly distributed rainfall is not received promptly the estimate crop losses will exceed 50 per cent.

This year both Assam and West Bengal experienced notably low average rainfall in February as compared to the past 5-6 years.

The data from the India Meteorological Department for the period from March 1st to May 13th reveals a significant rainfall deficit ranging from 2 per cent to 76 per cent in the major tea-growing districts of Assam and West Bengal compared to normal levels for the same period.

Given that tea cultivation heavily relies on rainfall, the insufficient precipitation during these critical months impedes the production of premium first flush and second flush teas. The loss of crop during this crucial period poses a severe threat to the financial stability of tea companies.

According to the tea association, despite the substantial crop losses, prices of the tea has not increased. While there has been a slight improvement in the All India Auction average price over the last two sales, the weekly average price at All India Auctions has been consistently lower by Rs. 6 to Rs. 33 in all sales since the beginning of this calendar year.

"The strange phenomenon of a drop in crop production with no concomitant rise in prices is in stark contrast to the 2020 scenario when a drop in production due to Covid closures caused a sharp rise in the realization of tea prices," said Prabir Kr. Bhattacharjee, Secretary-General of the Tea Association of India.

