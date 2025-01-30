Teaching Science the Cambridge Way: Insights from Cambridge School, Noida

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: Science is not merely a subject in the classroom; it is the essence of everything happening around us. From the air we breathe in to the technology we use, science shapes and explains the world we live in. Anything from human anatomy to the vast limitless space, science can reveal the mechanisms of how and why things function. By sparking curiosity, science encourages learners to explore the mechanisms behind everyday phenomena, helping them appreciate the diversity and interconnectedness of life. Besides, it fosters critical thinking and helps students analyze and solve problems in a structured way.

Several trends are shaping the future of science education. One such growing trend is the emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. This approach integrates all the four disciplines thus promoting curiosity, creativity and problem solving among students.

To cultivate interest in Science, Flipped Teaching, pioneered by Salman Khan, the founder of the Khan Academy is practised in Cambridge School, Noida and our sister schools. It is a specific variety of blended instruction in which the traditional in-class activities especially, lectures are done as homework while homework activities like working through practice exercises are done in class. The teacher provides lecture notes, reading material or any other audio-visual resource to students well in advance. Hence, the student gets enough time to review basic concepts that she/he was embarrassed to ask about in front of their peers. Students decide what they need to watch and when as they take responsibility of their own learning.

Science in Cambridge Schools is increasingly taught in integration with other subjects thus enabling students to make connections between the different disciplines they study and apply the acquired knowledge in multiple spheres of life. Curriculum integration does away with the borders drawn around traditional subjects and relies on unifying concepts for a holistic learning experience. For example, teaching about the solar system through a multi-disciplinary approach allows students to explore the topic from different perspectives and link concepts from science, mathematics, language, art, and social studies. Students explore how the planets orbit the Sun due to gravitational forces, the concept of the asteroid belt, and the difference between inner and outer planets. By comparing the planets, students grasp mathematical concepts like size, distance, and relative positioning while also practicing their use of comparative and superlative degrees of adjectives and adverbs. Additionally, the students at Cambridge School, Noida wrote stories, poems, letters and diaries describing life on the planet or an astronaut's experience on a mission.

Storytelling is yet another superb way of teaching science in Cambridge Schools. Science classes are made interesting by narrating the biographies of famous scientists in the form of stories. Students create timelines of these scientists' lives, while noting key scientific discoveries and their relevance to the world today. The timeless story of Charlotte's Web is a wonderful opportunity to discuss the life cycles of various living organisms. Through Charlotte's interactions with the other animals, students can learn about the stages of life, growth, and death. Likewise, "Little Red Riding Hood" is a story set in a forest and is a perfect way to introduce the concept of habitats. "The Pebble in my Pocket" is another interesting story of rock formation and the processes that the pebble goes through from its beginnings in a fiery volcano 480 million years ago.

Incorporating real-world case studies into the science curriculum holds equal significance. Our students examine case-studies on how Science is applied in diverse fields to address complex real-life challenges. From climate change to growing air pollution and water shortage, the case-studies not only teach students scientific concepts but also encourage them to think critically about how science impacts society, ethics, and the environment.

Cambridge schools in association with SowGood Foundation offer gardening experiences to children where children maintain their own small plots of land and joyfully harvest vegetables and fruits borne out of their labour. They are also taught to make organic pesticides and fertilizers which are used in their mini -khets. This whole experience of growing their own food not only connects them close to the environment but also helps to nurture good qualities like patience, resilience, teamwork and gratitude.

At Cambridge, children experience a different level of excitement and fun through the medium of field trips. In essence, field trips and excursions erase the boredom that is associated with classroom lectures. Field trips allow students to interact with what they are learning. The experience goes beyond reading a concept in a textbook. It is so much easier to understand what a cow is when you see it in front of you and are able to touch it as opposed to reading about a cow in a book.

Our schools offer logical reasoning classes to equip children with skills of systematic thinking and problem solving. At Cambridge School, Noida, the logical reasoning classes have become a beacon of academic excellence. One student noted, "The classes on logical reasoning feel like a fun challenge. I never thought I'd enjoy solving puzzles and brain teasers, but now it's something I look forward to every week!"

The introduction of Atal Tinkering Lab and Robotics at Cambridge School, Noida have been instrumental in promoting curiosity, creativity and imagination among our children. Students actively engage in designing and building innovative projects based on microprocessors, sensors, 3D printers, to name a few. They have also created a variety of functional prototypes and models that address real-world challenges. The ATL is more than just a lab; it is a launchpad for young minds, preparing them to become future innovators and problem solvers.

To conclude, science education needs a paradigm shiftmoving from simply delivering information to nurturing innovation, resilience, and global citizenship. If taught and practiced mindfully, science education can inspire a new generation of thinkers and problem-solvers, ready to take on the world's most pressing issues. Through this transformative approach, science will not only shape the futureit will create it.

