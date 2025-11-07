Team India's Golden Haul at Pickleball World Cup 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) is thrilled to provide a detailed account of the historic achievements of Team India at the recently concluded Pickleball World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA.

The first official Team India concluded its maiden World Cup campaign securing a remarkable 25 medals (8 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze), finishing at Number 7 in the overall medals tally and emerging as the only Asian country in the top 10.

Leading from the Front: IPA President's Golden Performance

The IPA also extends its sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their crucial support in making this historic international participation possible.

A special mention must be made of Suryaveersingh Bhullar, the President of the IPA and Captain of the Seniors Team, who truly led from the front and proved his mettle on the court. He partnered with the former Indian tennis veteran Nitten Kirrtane to clinch the Gold Medal in the highly competitive 50+ Men's Doubles (4.5) category.

This victory underscores his belief in the team and the sport's growth in India. "Winning a gold alongside Nitten, while also captaining this incredible team, is an honour I will cherish. Our performance has demonstrated that experience, dedication, and fair play are our greatest strengths," stated Mr. Bhullar.

Selection Committee Applauds Performance

Aalap Sharma, Head of the Selection Committee of IPA, offered a concise view on the team's success:

"The rigorous selection process paid off. This performance validates the talent depth and potential of Indian pickleball on the global stage."

The Full List of Indian Medallists

Team India's historic performance spanned across all age and skill divisions, securing medals from junior prodigies to seasoned veterans:

Gold Medallists (8)

* Vijay Chhabbria: 35+ Men's Singles (3.5) Category

* Nitten Kirrtane: 50+ Men's Singles (5.0) Category

* Nilesh Desai: 50+ Men's Singles (4.5) Category

* Dev Shah: Under 34 Men's Singles (5.0) Category

* Amrita Mukherjee and Suraj Desai: Age 34 and Under - Mixed Doubles (5.0) Category

* Suryaveersingh Bhullar and Nitten Kirrtane: 50+ Men's Doubles (4.5) Category

Silver Medallists (8)

* Rakshikha Ravi and Sindoor Mittal: Women's Open Doubles (5.0) Category

* Dhiren Patel: 35+ Men's Singles (5.0) Category

* Deepali Agarwal: 35+ Women's Singles (3.5 DUPR) Category

* Amrita Mukherjee: Women's Singles (4.5 DUPR) Category

* Veer Shah: U14 Men's Singles Category

* Anushka Chhabria and Aayra Khanna: U14 Girls Doubles Category

Bronze Medallists (9)

* Anushka Chhabria: Age 34 and Below (3.5 DUPR) Category

* Team India: Junior Team Event

* Veer Shah and Anushka Chhabria: U14 Mixed Doubles Category

* Anushka Chhabria: U14 Girls Singles Category

* Kiaan Contractor: U16 Boys Singles Category

* Kiaan Contractor and Aariv Raj Khanna: U16 Boys Doubles Category

* Mihika Yadav: Open Women's Singles Category

Future Outlook

The Head Coach, Manish Rao, reiterated his pride and focus on the future: "This team has performed exceptionally. We are returning with valuable experience and a clear vision to come back better prepared and stronger for the next World Cup. The success of our junior players, including MVP Veer Shah, signals a very bright future for Indian pickleball."

The IPA extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the medalists and the entire team for their stellar performance, fair play, and incredible representation of the nation.

About the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA):

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) is the National Sports Federation for Pickleball in India, recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The IPA is dedicated to promoting, developing, and organizing the sport of pickleball across the country, fostering talent, and representing India on international platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor