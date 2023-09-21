Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave highlights the business case and criticality of great CX

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 21: Today, exceptional customer experiences (CX) requires more than just the newest technologies. At its core, it involves designing a human-centred approach to deliver a hyper-personalised Experience, and the inaugural edition of Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave, held on 15th September 2023 in Mumbai, highlighted how CX can be holistic, focused, and clearly linked to business outcomes.

By convening senior industry leaders and experts from across the globe to deliberate on the nature of CX, this breakthrough conclave highlighted how the nature of innovation and the ethos of customer centricity is one that transcends boundaries, cultures, and organisations.

The speaker line-up included CX visionaries from near and far, such as Brad Cleveland (Author, Leading the Customer Experience), who spoke on why the C-suite must prioritize CX for long term business growth. With AI capturing attention, Sanjay Gupta (VP – South Asia and Middle East, NICE) expounded on why AI is a key building block for delivering exceptional CX. Parag Lokhande (EVP, Head Analytics & Strategy, Kotak Securities) and Sunil Mathur (EVP Head Analytics & Marketing, HDFC Bank) deliberated on how data-driven strategies can transform CX, while Jayant Jain (Vice President, Marketing & Customer Services, Head Loyalty & Shopper Insights, Reliance Retail Ltd.), Vaibhav Rao (Regional Director Customer Experience (CX), Pfizer Asia), Dharmender Narang (SVP & Chief Customer Experience Officer, IIFL Securities Ltd.), and Hari Shankar Mishra (Sr. VP Customer Experience, Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd.) shared their thoughts on how organisations are leveraging advanced technologies to create exceptional consumer experiences in a riveting panel discussion. There were also notable stand-alone sessions delivered by Umang Shah (Sr. Consultant Presales, Avaya), Peter Jayaseelan (VP & Managing Director - South Asia and Head- APAC - Public Sector Business Unit, Jabra), Shep Hyken (Customer Service and CX Expert), KV Dipu (Senior President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance), and Shubhranshu Singh (CMO, CVBU, Tata Motors) on how to deliver elevated CX to stay ahead of the curve.

The event was also witness to an exclusive industry recognition, Masters of CX, which celebrated companies that have thoughtfully crafted CX rooted in purpose, delivering human-centric experiences that fully leverage innovation and maximise joy and engagement. This unique research-based initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures.

Those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., big basket, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Eureka Forbes, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd., Haier Appliances India, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, ITC Limited, Renault India, South Indian Bank, State Bank of India, TATA CLiQ, Tata Starbucks, and Vistara.

Offering his thoughts on the sidelines of the event, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder and CMO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “CX is fast becoming a key competitive area. Faced with the challenges of a dynamic and demanding business environment, organisations can’t afford to drop the ball on the CX front. It simply must be a strategic priority, for it is a major opportunity for businesses. Done right, it can catalyse loyalty through personalised customer journeys while unlocking greater productivity, increased revenue, and improved job satisfaction, to name a few upsides. The conversations we had at the CX Transformation Conclave revealed deep insights on the nature of this realm, and the Masters of CX upheld the finest exponents of this craft as the apogee of their respective industries. We salute their spirit, and hope it serves to be inspirational for others of their ilk."

This industry-centric platform was conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, who leverage an array of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, the organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fit their unique industry and context.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 25 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

Through content shared via its flagship daily news website, Marksmen Daily, and quarterly print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management.

