TechDost launches 'Vedmarg - Student App': A dedicated app for students with school management software

New Delhi [India], March 29 (/ATK): TechDost, a leading IT company, has launched a new mobile application called 'Vedmarg - Student App', to enhance their flagship product, Vedmarg School Management Software. This powerful and customised School ERP solution is specifically tailored to the needs of schools, institutes, and coaching centres, providing them with a comprehensive and integrated toolset to enhance their administrative, academic, financial, and communication functions.

The launch of 'Vedmarg - Student App' marks a major milestone in TechDost's commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the education sector. The app is loaded with a host of features and modules that are designed to provide greater transparency, smoother communication, and real-time updates for students, parents, and teachers.

Speaking on the occasion of Navratri, Mr Sh Deshwal, Founder & Business Head, TechDost, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Vedmarg - Student App', which aims to establish a strong and clear communication channel between schools and their students. With this app, we hope to empower students and parents with greater visibility and access to their academic and administrative records, while also providing teachers with a comprehensive toolset to manage their classes and engage with their students."

The 'Vedmarg - Student App' is a stand-alone application that is fully dedicated to students, providing them with a one-stop portal for accessing all the information and services they need to manage their academic life. Some of the key features of the app include attendance tracking, fee tracking, real-time notifications, latest updates, SMS history, news, reminders, notices, personal information, and much more.

Earlier, TechDost has also developed another app, 'Vedmarg School ERP - Admin', which is a core application designed for administrators, principals, accountants, teachers, and staff members. With these two apps, TechDost has created a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools that cover all aspects of school management, from academic planning and resource allocation to financial management and communication.

Amit Kumar, Co-Founder & Director, TechDost, said, "At TechDost, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible solutions that address their real problems. That's why we are continuously working on different modules and features every month to enhance the functionality and usability of our products. We are confident that our customers will find 'Vedmarg - Student App' to be a valuable addition to their school management arsenal."

TechDost's support team is available round the clock to address any queries related to Vedmarg school management software. The team is also working on various modules and features, which will be added to Vedmarg School ERP every month, to ensure that schools have access to the latest and most advanced tools for managing their operations.

Techdost is an award-winning and leading IT company based in Meerut, UP. In 2021, TechDost captured 4 awards in different categories for its excellence and quality work at GECL Awards 2021. TechDost is dealing in website designing, web-application development, mobile applications, digital marketing, SEO services and graphic designing.

In conclusion, the education industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, and it's essential for schools to have access to the latest and most advanced tools to stay ahead of the curve. The 'Vedmarg - Student App' is a powerful and versatile solution that can help schools establish a comfortable and growing environment for their students and stakeholders.

This story has been provided by ATK. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor