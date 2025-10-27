TechensGlobal and GBS Partner to Deliver SOC Services in Saudi Arabia

India PR Distribution

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 27: In a bold move to strengthen the Kingdom's cyber defense and empower local talent, GBS, a leading digital transformation provider in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with TechensGlobal Pvt Ltd, a global Cybersecurity MSSP, to establish a cutting-edge Security Operations Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This strategic alliance will deliver Managed SOC Services, MDR (Managed Detection & Response), and Managed Security Services, all fully hosted within Saudi Arabia, ensuring full compliance with SAMA Cybersecurity Framework and NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC).

A SOC Built for Saudi Arabia, Powered by Saudi youth professionals

This partnership is deeply aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing not just on technology, but also on developing local talent and creating new employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, particularly Saudi female.

"Our mission is clear, to build a SOC for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom," said Haris P Muhammed, CEO, GBS. "Through this partnership, we will create meaningful cybersecurity careers, with a special focus on enabling Saudi women under our flagship initiative: Cyber Ladies."

The Cyber Ladies initiative aims to recruit, train, and empower Saudi women in cybersecurity operations, positioning them as leaders in the region's fight against evolving digital threats.

The GBS SOC in Saudi Arabia provides comprehensive cybersecurity monitoring and incident response across both IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) environments. This includes protection for enterprise IT networks, as well as industrial control systems (ICS), SCADA, and IoT networks critical to operational infrastructure. By integrating IT and OT security, the SOC ensures end-to-end visibility, proactive threat detection, and rapid response, fully aligned with SAMA and NCA compliance requirements.

Partnership Highlights:

- Fully Saudi-hosted SOC-as-a-Service, ensuring data sovereignty

- Compliance with SAMA & NCA cybersecurity mandates

- Certified for ISO 27001, SOC 2, and assessed quarterly using the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

- Launch of Cyber Ladies - empowering Saudi women in cybersecurity careers

- AI-driven threat intelligence, automation, and next-gen SIEM

- End-to-end MSS, MDR, and threat lifecycle management

- Direct contribution to Vision 2030 goals through job creation and digital security

"We are not just bringing cybersecurity technologies into the Kingdom, we are building sustainable value by creating jobs and empowering the next generation of Saudi cyber defenders," said Shijas Mohidheen, CEO of TechensGlobal. "Our SOC will be a beacon of innovation, inclusion, and compliance in the region."

About GBS

GBS is a leading IT and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, offering infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions tailored to public and private sector enterprises.

About TechensGlobal

TechensGlobal is a pure-play global cybersecurity MSSP delivering advanced SOC, MDR, and compliance-based services to enterprises across the Middle East, India, and beyond. With a sharp focus on regulatory alignment and local empowerment, TechensGlobal supports organizations in becoming cyber-resilient.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Techensglobal Media Relations

Email: Info@techensglobal.com

Website: https://techensglobal.com

