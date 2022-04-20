TechGig Code Gladiators 2022: World's biggest talent hunt for developers opens for registration

'Who are the world's top developers?'- The fate of the world's trillion-dollar companies hangs on the answer to this critical find, and TechGig Code Gladiators aims to simplify this quest with its global talent hunt for software developers. Pegged as the biggest coding competition worldwide, Code Gladiators opened its 2022 edition recently after clocking 3.16 Lakh registrations last year. With an acceptance rate of only 0.25 per cent, Code Gladiators is the world's toughest coding competition too.

Code Gladiators 2022 has many industry-first offerings to encourage coding innovations. For example, developers can code in 56 programming languages, including the newer ones such as Java 11, Java 17 and TypeScript. The 2022 edition features one codeathon and four theme hackathons on new-age technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Virtual Assistants and Azure Cloud service. The NTT DATA hackathon offers to solve healthcare challenges using Artificial Intelligence. In contrast, the Microsoft Azure hackathon is open for women developers only, encouraging them to devise coding-based solutions on the platform. The champions at each hackathon can win prizes worth Rs 3,50,000 each. There are a dozen other daily and weekly prizes to be won. Overall, Code Gladiators offers prizes worth Rs 50 Lakh and hiring opportunities with the participating companies.

Additionally, developers can practise last year's problems on the TechGig website to be better prepared. The participants can take skill tests on 25+ latest skills, including SQL, Machine Learning, Python, and AngularJS, at the site. They can generate their automated skill-based TG Pro profile for free, which states their industry-based skill score and helps them get shortlisted for jobs quickly.

Code Gladiators is an annual coding competition organised by TechGig - India's most prominent technology community of 4.2 million software developers. The 2022 edition kicked off on March 22 and has garnered more than 50,752 registrations.

Explaining about Code Gladiators, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig, said, "TechGig Code Gladiators is the world's biggest coding hunt and an unparalleled opportunity for all developers to showcase their skills. It's a perfect platform for developers to benchmark skills against the best programmers and analyse their strengths and improvement areas. When everyone yearns for a chance to rise and shine in their domain, Code Gladiators offers a real-time opportunity for developers to compete, network among industry peers, meet technology leaders and be recognised".

This year, Oracle and Paylogic have joined Code Gladiators as the title partners. Hackathon partners include NTT DATA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kore.ai and Microsoft Azure. Other partners include Persistent, Colruyt Group, RenewBuy, Providence, Publicis Sapient and Allstate India.

Speaking about their partnership, Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President - Marketing, Communications and CSR, NTT DATA Services, said "We are thrilled to launch the NTT DATA AI Hackathon with TechGig to seek out top talent in the global IT and ITES industry, and at the same time, foster students to imagine new possibilities through the use of emerging technologies. As the world has witnessed a need for better and more accessible healthcare, this event is an opportunity for tech enthusiasts across the globe to showcase their ideas and talent that will help make the world a better place."

