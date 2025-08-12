Techindo Systems strengthens its commitment to a Self-Reliant India this Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Independence Day is a time to remember the sacrifices that gave us freedom and to reflect on how we honour that freedom in the present day. In our time, true independence is not only about political sovereignty but also about economic, technological, and digital self-reliance.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Techindo Systems is committed to building world-class technology in India. Every year, Techindo strengthens its resolve to give India its own alternatives to renowned global technologies, platforms conceived, designed, and built by Indian talent. This commitment goes beyond replacing foreign names; it is about creating world‑class solutions.

At the heart of this effort is theGaon, a digital platform connecting rural communities to the opportunities of the modern economy, and YoRL, a secure link management tool developed entirely in India. With a belief that thoughtful innovation can create lasting impact, we are working on AI‑driven platforms that we hope will make a meaningful difference. Several of these solutions are in development and will be launched soon, as part of our ongoing journey to support the nation's progress towards a self‑reliant future.

“We believe that India must create and own its technology to be truly self-reliant. These platforms are our contribution to a vision where technology serves every citizen, strengthens our economy, and builds pride in Indian innovation,” says Rahul Pandey, Founder, Techindo Systems.

theGaon – Giving Every Village a Digital Presence

India's villages hold centuries of skill, culture, and potential. Yet much of this remains unseen in the digital age. theGaon was created to give every village a verified, accessible digital presence, ensuring that its people, heritage, and resources are visible and valued.

Through theGaon platform, communities can:

Share authentic details about local demographics, industries, and traditions.

Enable AI-powered proactive governance to improve decision-making and drive local development.

Access information on government schemes in simple, easy-to-understand language.

Build skills through digital literacy and IT training programs.

Promote cultural and tourism experiences, from handicrafts to heritage walks.

Connect local entrepreneurs with buyers across India and worldwide.

By bridging the rural–urban divide, theGaon ensures that India's progress reaches every corner of the nation.

YoRL – Managing Links, Protecting Data

In a digital-first economy, every click is valuable. For too long, link management has meant relying on foreign tools that send analytics overseas. YoRL is Techindo's secure, Made-in-India alternative, giving users control over their data while offering global-standard features.

YoRL allows businesses and individuals to:

Create branded, memorable short links.

Track engagement through real-time analytics.

Generate QR codes for campaigns.

Build targeted custom landing pages.

By giving businesses full control over their link data, YoRL supports India's digital sovereignty while helping organisations run smarter, more secure campaigns.

A Growing Ecosystem of Indian Innovation

Techindo is working towards building a connected ecosystem of technology solutions that can serve both national priorities and global standards. While we are still a small and growing company, our focus is on creating tools that address real challenges faced by businesses and communities.

We are developing new AI‑driven platforms designed to improve efficiency, strengthen decision‑making, and reduce reliance on external technologies. These solutions, currently in various stages of development, form part of our long‑term vision to contribute to India's digital self‑reliance and ensure that critical technology infrastructure is built and owned within the country.

A Shared Responsibility

For Techindo, Swadeshi is not just about using Indian products, it's about creating them, owning them, and ensuring they meet the highest global standards. Through initiatives like TechLeap and TechVeer, the company actively involves talent from rural areas and smaller towns in building its platforms, ensuring the benefits of innovation are widely shared.

“For us, growth means uplifting every community, creating opportunities that lead to a stronger and self-reliant India.” says Monika Ranjan, Growth Head, Techindo Systems

Our Commitment

On this Independence Day, Techindo renews its pledge to contribute to the nation's growth by building technology that is born in India, serves India, and represents India on the world stage. theGaon, YoRL, and the company's upcoming platforms are not just digital products, they are part of a larger mission to ensure that opportunity, knowledge, and progress reach every corner of the country, from the smallest village to the largest enterprise.

“Our freedom was hard-earned; our responsibility now is to protect it and build upon it. At Techindo, we believe that when we create in India and for India, we create for the world. That is our way of serving the nation,” Mr. Rahul Pandey concludes.

About Techindo Systems

Techindo Systems is an Indian technology company offering services in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise software, and digital transformation. The company designs and develops advanced technology platforms and custom solutions for clients across diverse industries.

