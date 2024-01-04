"Technical Education MoU worth Rs 25.26 crore signed": MoS Prafful Pansheriya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : The Vibrant Gujarat summit has become a cornerstone for ushering in significant developments, and the education sector has taken centre stage at this year's summit. Dwelling on the takeaways, Minister of State (MOS) for Education Prafful Pansheriya highlighted the strides made in education through MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) signed during the summit.

Pansheriya said, "In Vibrant Gujarat, an MoU worth Rs 3325.26 crore has been signed by the Education Department, while an MoU worth Rs 1060.14 crore is yet to be signed".

A MoU amounting to Rs 3325.26 crore has been inked by the Education Department, underscoring the commitment to bolstering the state's educational landscape.

Additionally, another substantial MoU worth Rs 1060.14 crore is in the pipeline, poised to further elevate Gujarat's educational infrastructure.

The Technical Education sector has received a noteworthy boost with the signing of an MoU valued at Rs 25.26 crore.

This financial commitment is set to enhance technical education avenues, aligning with the state's vision for skill development and technological advancements.

Another MoU, with a financial implication of Rs 35 crore, is anticipated, marking the initial foray into the vibrant initiatives outlined in this sector.

"Technical Education MoU worth Rs 25.26 crore has been signed. Whereas the MoU of Rs 35 crore will be Vibrant first. MoU worth Rs 3300 crore has been signed in Higher Secondary whereas Rs 417.29 crore is left and MoU worth Rs 607.85 crore will be signed in school education", said Pansheriya.

A staggering Rs 3300 crore has been earmarked for Higher Secondary education through signed MoUs, emphasizing the state's dedication to fostering advanced learning environments.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 417.29 crore awaits an impending MoU, contributing to the comprehensive development of Higher Secondary education.

The school education sector is not far behind, with a notable MoU of Rs 607.85 crore set to be signed, adding impetus to primary education initiatives.

MOS Education Prafful Pansheriya expressed his optimism about the transformative impact these MoUs will have on Gujarat's education sector.

The financial commitments are expected to usher in modernization, infrastructure development, and overall improvement in the quality of education.

With a focus on technical education, Gujarat aims to empower its youth with relevant skills to thrive in a technology-driven world. These initiatives align with the broader vision of Vibrant Gujarat to position the state as a hub for innovation, education, and economic growth.

As the education sector takes significant strides through these MoUs, Gujarat is poised to witness a transformative phase in its educational landscape.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit continues to serve as a catalyst for economic and social development, and the commitment to education reflects the state's dedication to nurturing a knowledgeable and skilled citizenry, according to an official release.

The pending MoUs and the financial commitments already made underscore the state's resolve to build a brighter future through robust educational foundations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor