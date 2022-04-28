Technicolor Creative Studios brings the world of AVGC to Bengaluru GAFX 2022

Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS), a pioneer in the animation, gaming, and VFX sector, will bring its expertise and thought leadership to the upcoming Bengaluru GAFX 2022 - India's premier event on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC). Bengaluru GAFX 2022 is scheduled for April 28 & 29, 2022 at The Lalit Ashok and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru. The event is organized by ABAI, under the aegis of the Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Bengaluru GAFX is an annual opportunity for the AVGC community to come together and celebrate the legacy and future of the industry. Technicolor Creative Studios is poised to play a key role at Bengaluru GAFX 2022, with panels featuring the company's thought leadership at the conference, including Jeaneane Falkler, Global President - Technicolor Games, Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor Creative Studios and ABAI President, Ariele Podreider Lenzi, Head of Creative - The Mill, and many more. The Technicolor Creative Studios contingent at Bengaluru GAFX 2022 will share glimpses into the spectrum of exciting projects the talent at the company works on, ranging from gaming and animation to VFX on the biggest global advertisement, episodic, and feature projects.

Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor Creative Studios, spoke of the impact of Bengaluru GAFX 2022 in the AVGC industry, as the largest such event in India, "It is a landmark gathering in the year, where the strength of the partnership between the government, industry, and academia is highlighted. Bengaluru GAFX 2022 is an excellent opportunity for new entrants in the industry to hear from and engage with veterans. This is the first in-person Bengaluru GAFX event since 2019, and it should be one for the books."

By focusing on talent, technology, and global growth opportunities, Technicolor Creative Studios delivers cutting-edge world-class digital content, visual effects, and CGI solutions to the gaming and entertainment industries. The studio is home to over 6100 artists and the scope of their work is limitless. Award-winning global projects such as Disney's Cruella, Disney's The Lion King, Life of Pi, 1917 and many others are a fixture in the scale and ambitions of Technicolor Creative Studios. Cultivating talent to achieve the extraordinary is a marked focus of the studios. There is an emphasis on nurturing talent and shaping the next generation of creative minds, with dedicated initiatives such as the Technicolor Academy. Sandeep Sharma, Head of Academies - India, will be speaking about this at Bengaluru GAFX 2022, elaborating on the role of the Academies in getting artists production-ready. The Technicolor Academy has graduated thousands of artists for internal deployment on global shows.

Bengaluru GAFX 2022 will showcase once again how the city is a global hub in the AVGC industry and brings in key players for this one-of-its-kind event in India. The attendees of Bengaluru GAFX 2022 range from artists to AVGC business executives, technology professionals, researchers, students and faculty from academia, financiers and many more.

Jeaneane Falkler, Global President - Technicolor Games, shared her enthusiasm for this curated industry gathering, "Welcoming back events such as Bengaluru GAFX is an important milestone for the industry. It's great to be here with Technicolor Games, sharing insights, and meeting inspiring new talent."

There are two concurrent tracks for the conference, catering to both online and physical audiences. It also has an exhibition zone and a competition zone which will feature digital painting, modelling etc.

