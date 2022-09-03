Technology-assisted Practice Platform for JEE/NEET Aspirants launched by IITians

Two IITians with years of experience in JEE/NEET preparation launch a platform to lower the burden of books on aspirants

September 3: Abir Bhowmick (IIT Bombay alum) and Suvarna Kumar (IIT Dhanbad alum) have launched eduracle.com, which is a unique platform for JEE & NEET aspirants that enable them to prepare for the coveted exams in a more efficient and stress-free manner. Having been teachers themselves and guiding thousands of students to succeed in the JEE and NEET entrance exams, Abir and Suvarna aim to lower both the financial and emotional burden on the aspirants by leveraging technology through the platform eduracle.com.

Suvarna and Abir believe that learning is a two-step process. In step one, a student learns about “what” the concepts, laws, or facts are. And in step two, the students learn “how” to apply the concepts, laws, and facts to solve questions. While there are several conventional and technology-based solutions available to address step one of the learning process, step two, which is the practice and application part of the process, is still carried out using conventional methods of solving books and assignments that do not account for the individual needs of a student.

With eduracle.com, they intend to add a touch of personalization by allowing students to practice questions of such concepts and difficulty levels, which are apt for each student. This works so that neither the student wastes time-solving repetitive, easy questions, nor does the student get disheartened by trying to solve questions way beyond their current level of knowledge.

“I envisioned an automated tool which can do all the 3 things that a mentor would – analyze the performance of a student, deduce the areas of improvement and provide suggestions to improve”, shared Abir. “If I had eduracle.com when I was a student, it would be like my favourite teacher is guiding me throughout the practice session”, elaborated co-founder Suvarna Kumar.

Eduracle.com is now live for all students preparing for JEE and NEET. They are also offering a free trial for interested students to help make the decision easier!

