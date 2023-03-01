Technology Mogul Vimal Daga Supports Indian Government’s Cloud First Policy

New Delhi (India), March 1: While making way for the overall growth and development of India, technology expert and philanthropist Vimal Daga has announced a free-of-cost AWS Cloud Enablement Training Program, which is a visionary initiative to help India achieve its $5 trillion dollar economy. During a meet and greet with talented students recently, he made this announcement which will help millions of aspiring technology professionals and students in India.

The world is gradually ushering into a global village as digitalization becomes an indispensable aspect of every industry across the globe. Keeping in view the same, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India had announced the Cloud First Policy that aims at promoting and adopting cloud computing across all departments.

As an ode to this visionary initiative by the Government of India, technology mogul and a true philanthropist at heart, Vimal Daga, has announced a specially designed and free-of-cost AWS Cloud Enablement Training Program to upskill the youth of the country in cloud computing. “I strongly believe that when India grows, we grow. Any country’s growth is measured in GDP, and in India, we have a huge target in the upcoming 2-3 years to reach a $5 trillion economy. In order to fulfil this vision, the Indian government has come up with an array of innovative policies and one such great policy that will empower the youth as well as the professionals of the country is the Cloud First Policy. Career counsellor and coach Preeti Daga joined him in this mission and stated, “To contribute our bit towards this initiative, we, at the Linux World, are organizing a free-of-cost Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Enablement Training Program that will help the youth and professionals to get a hands-on experience on cloud computing right from the basics and become future-ready,” Vimal Daga, the Founder of Linux World Pvt Ltd and Arth School of Technology firmly shared.

Currently, AWS is the pioneer in providing computing services that help to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability, which makes it a sought-after skillset amongst technology professionals. Hence, the free-of-cost AWS Cloud Enablement Training Program will go a long way in empowering technology enthusiasts like never before. “I firmly believe that money should never be a factor that stops an individual from learning. I understand that it can be difficult for the youth, especially to invest in hefty training programs. Hence, I have kept this specially designed training program free of cost so that anyone who has the zeal to learn can learn and contribute his bit towards India’s upward growth trajectory. I envision training 1 million people on AWS Cloud services. After all, knowledge is multiplied when it is shared. Let’s join hands to do something phenomenal for our nation!” Vimal Daga concluded.

Prior to this initiative, Vimal Daga, along with his better half, Preeti Daga, also organized various philanthropic initiatives that have created ripples of change in society. Some of their most celebrated initiatives include the Progressing with Humanity initiative aimed at changing the youth’s perspective towards employment and career and encouraging them to practice humanity while achieving milestones in their careers. Earlier last year, they also hosted Jazbaa, a youth fest for social empowerment in Jaipur. The fest organized a multitude of discussions on the importance of adding a touch of humanity to the existing

education and corporate sector. The AWS Cloud Enablement Training Program by Vimal Daga is open to all. Interested participants can sign-up for their training programmes, which are free of any cost.

BRIEF MR VIMAL DAGA, Founder Linux World (p) Ltd, Arth School of Technology

A Technology Motivational Speaker, World Record Holder | TEDx Speaker | Philanthropist | Sr. Principal Consultant | Entrepreneur | Founder LW Informatics Sr. IT Consultant & Corporate Trainer having Expertise in the Latest and High-End Technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, IoT, NLP, Splunk, PingFederate, Delphix, Docker, DevOps, AWS, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics Dollar Universe.

