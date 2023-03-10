TECNO kick-starts its Youth-connect Program in collaboration with IIT-D

TECNO, the global premium technology brand, has collaborated with the coveted IIT-D as the official smartphone partner for their annual cultural fest - Rendezvous 2023. This association is part of TECNO's Youth-connect Program which aims to encourage and recognize new talent across the country. Indian colleges have a vast talent pool and are a hub of innovation and novel thought processes. Therefore, this step strongly resonates with TECNO's motto of 'Stop at Nothing'. Beginning from 9th March 2023 to 12th March 2023, Rendezvous 2023 is a celebration of skill, merit and art, where students from across the country come and showcase their unique prowess. Additionally, TECNO would be the title sponsor of Pronite, a musical night, that will be hosted on 12th March 2023. TECNO's association with Rendezvous is an effort on the brand's part to form an emotional connection with the youth of today. It resonates with the brand's personality of being fun, feisty, fearless and free. Commenting on the newly-formed partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile, said, "We are a consumer-centric brand and partnering with IIT provides us with a unique experiential platform to engage with our consumers at a deeper level. We are a young brand focused on the youth of India. We understand the importance of 'breaking free' from our daily routine not just to escape from monotony but to experience new things in life as well. This thought is a part of our very identity as a brand. We have always been closely connected with our consumers, most of whom are Gen-Zs. We are looking forward to a fruitful venture with the prestigious academic institution, and we are certain that it will be extremely beneficial for all participants and other stakeholders." TECNO Mobile would host a TECNO Avatar Making competition open for Pan India Youth, which will recognise and reward creative talent across 800+ colleges and universities in India. The Avatar art of the participant who secures the first position would be featured on the mobile box packaging of the upcoming gaming-centric POVA smartphone. Additionally, the winner would also receive attractive prizes from TECNO. With this youth-centric initiative, the brand is providing students with a platform to showcase their unique Art talent, get exposure, and also a chance to win exciting prizes. Taking a step ahead in its Youth-connect Program offerings, TECNO will also introduce 'The pride of India' Scholarship program for the First Year UG students of BTech programs. Five students out of the eligible IITians would be awarded this scholarship. This would be an IIT-D centric exercise and students of the same would be considered for providing scholarships. The smartphone brand is also known to offer a wide range of sophisticated and superlative products for the youth, at the best price points. Over a short span of time, TECNO has established an unbreakable bond with its users, making them true brand advocates and ambassadors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor