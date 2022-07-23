TECNO Mobile announces debut sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale
By ANI | Published: July 23, 2022 02:06 PM2022-07-23T14:06:49+5:302022-07-23T14:15:12+5:30
Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from July 23 to July 24, 2022.
Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from July 23 to July 24, 2022.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much-awaited having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched , which has India's first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research. Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:
In addition to these special price points, ICICI and SBI card users can avail 10% instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of the above-mentioned TECNO smartphones during the sale. Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones:
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app