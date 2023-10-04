TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G Sold out in a Flash as Part of the Early Bird Sale

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 4: TECNO, a leading global smartphone brand, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the overwhelming response to its latest flagship smartphone, the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G. The much-anticipated device took the market by storm, selling out within hours during the first early bird sale on October 1. Continuing with the momentum, the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G also saw a very positive response during today's second sale.

The TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G, a true disruptor in the foldable smartphone category, was introduced at an unmatched price of INR 49,999 as part of the early bird sale on Amazon on October 1, 2023. Following a stock-out during the first sale, the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G saw a strong demand on Amazon.in during the second early bird sale on October 3, 2023. The rapid stock-out on Amazon serves as a testament to the benchmark that the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G has managed to create in the premium foldable category while resonating with the needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

With a unique cosmic design, the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G seamlessly merges cutting-edge technologies and stylish aesthetics at an affordable price point. Customers can own the new TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G and Flip in Style during the upcoming early bird sales on October 5 and October 7, 2023. During this period customers can buy the new smartphone from Amazon.in at a limited period price of INR 49,999. Additionally, customers can enjoy a convenient no-cost EMI option of 12 months and own the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G at just INR 4167 per month.

KEY USPs OF TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G:

The TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G offers exceptional features in a compact design. Its elegant leather finish and cosmic-inspired circular round cover screen display set it apart from conventional foldable phones. The 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display allows for easy one-thumb control and customization. The internal display uses high-strength ultra-thin glass and a crease-free hinge design. It comes in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colors, catering to fashion-forward users.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera system. The phone supports creative photography with a 64MP + 13MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera with a front flash, a first in India for flip phones. The hoverlock design allows the phone to stand at various angles for unique shots.

The device also introduces ELLA, an AI companion for natural conversations and assistance. It runs on the new HiOS 13.5 operating system based on Android 13, supporting dedicated flip smartphone features, and promises 2 Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

