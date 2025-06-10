TECNO Reaffirms Its Commitment to Youth Development and Sports Empowerment by Extending Its CSR Partnership with the Indian Football Foundation (IFF)

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 10: TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovation and commitment, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and sports empowerment by extending its CSR partnership with the Indian Football Foundation (IFF) moving forward.

In its second consecutive year of collaboration, TECNO will continue to support six promising young athletes from underserved communities, helping them pursue their football dreams through holistic residential training under the aegis of IFF, whose founder trustee is Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia.

The scholars selected for the second term were Teinam L. Marshilong, Muhammed Fousan, Thokchom K.C. Singh, Ajolbin Kharkhylliang, Monisha Singha, and Sanfida Nongrum. These athletes are currently training at BBFS Residential Academies in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) and Nashik (Maharashtra). Over the course of the two-year (ongoing) partnership, a total of seven scholars have benefited from this initiative.

Commenting on the partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO, said, "Our partnership with the Indian Football Foundation is driven by a shared vision to create inclusive opportunities that help young talents from diverse backgrounds realize their full potential. By supporting their journey on and off the field, we aim to foster stronger communities and inspire the next generation of sports leaders."

The CSR support from TECNO covers the holistic growth of the players, including their academic development and participation in major state, national, and professional club-level tournaments, ensuring their progress both on and off the pitch.

Notably, two of the supported scholarsMonisha Singha and Sanfida Nongrumare currently part of the Garhwal United FC squad competing in the Indian Women's League 2 (IWL2). Under the captaincy of Sanfida, the team recently topped their group and will be heading into the IWL qualifiers in May, showcasing the tangible impact of the partnership.

"This partnership is more than just financial supportit's a lifeline for young, talented footballers who may not otherwise have access to professional training and education. We are grateful to TECNO for their continued belief in our mission," said Bhaichung Bhutia, Founder Trustee, Indian Football Foundation.

Through this collaboration, TECNO is fostering opportunities for young talent from economically weaker sections, contributing meaningfully to their personal and athletic development.

