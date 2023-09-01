TECNO Shines at IFA 2023 with Revolutionary Laptop Debuts and All-Star Smart Product Ecology

PRNewswire

Berlin [Germany], September 1: TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today made a resounding appearance at IFA 2023 in Berlin, showcasing its all-star smart product ecology including its four latest smartphones and AIoT product range. TECNO also announced two groundbreaking new laptop products at its stand – the outstanding TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch, and the innovative TECNO MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition concept device.

Visitors and tech enthusiasts at IFA are invited to explore TECNO's stand, situated at Hall 6.2 A205, to embark on a journey into the future of interconnected living with TECNO.

As the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, IFA, has been providing a platform for pioneering brands to unveil cutting-edge innovations for almost a century. This year, TECNO is making its second appearance at the event, showcasing its full smart ecosystem and reaffirming its commitment to leading humanity into a more connected future.

"With our expansive smart product ecosystem, we are aiming to revolutionize the digital lives of global consumers. To achieve that, we are consistently enriching our product lineup today and will continue to do so in the future," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Whether it's our innovative smartphones like TECNO PHANTOM V Fold or the two cutting-edge laptop models debuting today, TECNO's attendance at IFA 2023 underlines our unwavering commitment to advancing the smart ecosystem to empower consumers in building a smarter future life."

TECNO's stand at IFA showcases three smart life scenes: Smart Business, centered on MEGABOOK T and S Series laptops; Smart Personal, highlighting wearables like True 1 flagship TWS earbuds, and smart Watch Pro; and Smart Home, focusing on devices such as router products and indoor security cameras. TECNO's latest smartphones, including flagship foldable phone PHANTOM V Fold, CAMON 20 Premier 5G, SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition, and POVA 5 Pro 5G, are also on display at the brand's IFA stand.

A highlight of TECNO's presence at IFA which has caught the attention of many visitors is the official first appearance of two new laptops, namely the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch, equipped with an extraordinary battery size, and the TECNO MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition featuring cutting-edge "Polychromatic Photoisomer" technology.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch : Small Size, Big Power

Crafted with Gen Z in mind, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch has an ultra-slim 14.8mm and featherweight 1.39kg design with a premium aluminum metallic body. While boasting a sleek and slim design, the MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch doesn't compromise on performance. Equipped with an impressive 75Wh battery, it offers the largest battery in its price range, which could power up to 18.5 hours. This achievement stems from TECNO's breakthroughs in battery technology and energy optimization, granting users the freedom to work, study, or enjoy entertainment without the constant need for power outlets.

Retaining the Red Dot Design Award-winning Startrail Phantom design, MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch brings a new distinctive charm with its Monet Violet color to deliver an eye-catching impact from every angle. Its stunning appearance ensures consumers could stand out effortlessly, making it the ultimate choice for dynamic youth who are always seeking new ways to express their individuality.

As a key product in TECNO's AIoT product lineup, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch also features OneLeap, allowing users to stay effortlessly connected between their laptop and TECNO smartphone. This enhances workflow efficiency by enabling users to tackle work projects and multimedia content via file transfer, data sharing, multi-screen collaboration, and SwiftTransfer.

TECNO MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition: Dynamic Color-changing Surface

Also making its debut at IFA is an innovative concept device, the TECNO MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition. The flagship device features "polychromatic photoisomer" technology, making it the first laptop to include a color-changing surface. The dazzling device is positioned as a business creative laptop, with other highlights including its ultra-slim MEGA appearance, ultra-boundless MEGA screen and ultra-optimized MEGA experience.

In a White Moon color, the revolutionary technology allows the monochrome surface to show colors when exposed to the UV radiation of sunlight. With the ability to dynamically change colors based on sunlight exposure, individuals can customize their laptop's appearance, reflecting their unique identity and making a bold statement in the digital world.

Committed to revolutionizing digital lives to forward-looking consumers, TECNO has never stopped its exploring in state-of-the-art innovation. Guided by "Stop At Nothing" brand essence, TECNO will continuously pursue the level-up digital experience, establishing the brand as a leading force in shaping the tech-driven future.

