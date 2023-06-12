TEKS Academy: Empowering the students to achieve success in their careers

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12: Numerous edtech platforms currently available intend to provide students with knowledge and help them create successful careers. Being a part of Kapil Knowledge Hub Pvt. Ltd., TEKS Academy offers certified courses and tech-enabled learning platforms that deliver real-time experiences for students to thrive in the evolving job market. With a wide network of industry expert trainers, TEKS Academy helps students seize valuable opportunities in the industry.

TEKS Academy helps in providing unparalleled career advancement:

TEKS Academy recognises the power of certified skills that boost employability, facilitate career advancement, increase earning potential, and foster personal growth. There is a comprehensive range of courses offered to students that lead to exceptional job opportunities and help them move up the career ladder. TEKS Academy covers in-demand courses like Salesforce, data science, AWS+DevOps, Revit, full-stack, digital marketing, and many other certified courses.

TEKS Academy's Success Story:

TEKS Academy has assisted 5500+ students so far in gaining extensive knowledge and certification. Over 150+ highly qualified industry experts are onboard to provide immense knowledge and skills to the students. There are 50+ courses available both online and offline to bring about a change in the student's career.

TEKS Academy Branch Locations:

TEKS Academy has established three branches in Hyderabad at locations that are easily accessible for learners. The location is mentioned below.

- Ameerpet

- Dilshuk Nagar

- Hitch City

The uniqueness of TEKS Academy:

- Outstanding learning experience: The expert trainers provide a well-tuned curriculum according to the demands of the evolving industry.

- Industry-aligned curriculum: The curriculum for every course is carefully crafted by analyzing the latest industry trends.

- Practical-oriented learning: TEKS Academy prioritize hands-on learning experiences that helps to gain experience in both theoretical and practical learning.

- 100% job assistance: TEKS Academy has committed to the students to provide comprehensive job assistance in fulfilling their careers.

- Highly recognized certification: TEKS provide certificates with lifetime validity that are widely recognized by ISO, NASSCOM, Skill India, and Skill AP to help the students embark on their successful career journey.

- Paid internship programs: They make their students get ready for every job opportunity by providing a paid internship program that gives them experience in real-time scenarios.

- Industry partnerships: TEKS has established strategic partnerships with major industries that offer excellent job opportunities for the students.

- Free demo and affordable pricing: They offer demo sessions of courses that allow prospective students to experience the quality of their program before enrolling. Also, the courses are affordable to ensure the accessibility of learning for all.

Outstanding services of TEKS Academy:

- Job-Ready Skills: TEKS Academy focuses on training students along with the skills like communication skills and interview skills that help them get ready for their dream jobs.

- Tech-enabled learning platforms: Their tech-enabled learning platform provides a seamless and engaging learning experience that helps in their educational journey.

- Specialized learning programs: TEKS provides specialized learning programs in both offline and online, catering to quality and flexibility in learning.

- Frequent assessment and progress monitoring: They employ strict assessment of the student's progress, ensuring to provide personalized support and attention during their learning process.

- Commitment to student success: The TEKS Academy is dedicated to the betterment of the students by providing comprehensive support in areas like communication skills, resume preparation, and interview preparation.

- Deeper knowledge and interview success: Their program is designed to provide deeper knowledge that equips their students with enormous knowledge and helps them crack any interview.

Empowering Rural India:

- The TEKS Academy conducts workshops in all the states of India to help students gain more knowledge and skills for industry jobs.

- Many scholarship programs have been conducted to provide aid for students who have excellent merit in their academics and require assistance for their future.

Corporate trainings:

- The TEKS Academy has provided many corporate trainings for the employees to upgrade their skills.

- The corporate training is aimed primarily at technical and non-technical employees who require assistance to move ahead in their careers.

Unique Learning Programs:

1. Hybrid Learning Program (HLP): HLP program gives a combined benefit of both online and offline learning that gives students more flexibility and personalized learning experience

2. Self-Learning Program (SLP): SLP focuses on building confidence among the students through interactive online modules. Weekly doubt-clearing sessions are conducted virtually to ensure support for students until the completion of the course.

Foresight

TEKS Academy is on its mission to train 1 million students, provide quality education, and become the global center for excellence in education by the year 2026. With the help of current industry trends, TEKS Academy is positioned to become the leading edu tech platform and strive to transform the lives of students all over the world.

Get in touch with us at www.teksacademy.com and contact us through: 1800 120 4748

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor