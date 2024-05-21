Telangana to unveil policies for six industrial sectors

Hyderabad, May 21 The Telangana government will formulate six new policies for industrial development, including one for the MSME sector and one for exports, it was announced on Tuesday.

A new life sciences policy, a revised policy for electric vehicles, a medical tourism policy, and a green energy policy will also be unveiled.

This was decided at a review meeting that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held on Tuesday with officials of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

He suggested that the policies should be formulated to compete with other countries in industrial development, and also gave some proposals for the new industrial policy to be adopted by the state government.

He asked them to study the best industrial policies in other countries.

The officials apprised the CM of the decisions taken in the previous review meetings and the progress of the works.

CM Revanth Reddy also advised the officials to formulate a new policy to benefit the power loom and handloom workers to promote the textile industry in the state. He directed the officials to finalise the industrial policies before the model code of conduct ends.

