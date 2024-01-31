Telecom Entrepreneur No 1 Sridhar Rao Makes a Big Impact at World Economic Forum

CEO of Walgo Infra Plays Important Role in Building Global Business Connections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Renowned telecom entrepreneur and CEO of Walgo Infra, No.1 Sridhar Rao, made a significant impact at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with the esteemed presence of Telangana Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy. Mr. Sridhar Rao orchestrated and participated in high-level meetings with industry titans, fostering global business connections.

Engaging in discussions with influential industrialists such as Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, and Mr. Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Steel, Mr. Sridhar Rao opened doors to exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Hailing from Warangal District in Telangana State, Mr. Sridhar Rao boasts a robust global business network. Leveraging his influential relationships, he attracted substantial investments for Telangana and the neighboring state of Karnataka. His close ties with the Karnataka Chief Minister facilitated meetings between global industrialists and officials like Mr. M. B. Patil, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka.

At the World Economic Forum, Mr. Sridhar Rao engaged in discussions with Mr. Sunil Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Airtel, on the expansion of 5G services across India. Additionally, he held strategic meetings with various telecom companies to pave the way for 5G services in regions like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

Mr. Sridhar Rao’s active participation in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum underscored his influential leadership in the telecommunications industry. Committed to enhancing India’s business landscape through global connections, he emerges as a true pioneer in the field.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor