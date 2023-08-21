Ten Best Reasons to Invest in Mutual Funds

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Mutual funds offer individuals an opportunity to invest their money in a diversified portfolio that is managed by professionals. These funds have become increasingly popular in recent times due to their potential for high returns. If you're considering investing, then here are top ten reasons why it is a good idea to invest via mutual funds.

1. Diversification

One of the most significant benefits of investing in mutual funds is diversification. With mutual funds, you can invest your money in a variety of stocks, bonds, and other assets. This diversification helps in reducing the overall risk of your investment portfolio. By spreading your investment across different asset classes, sectors, and companies, you can avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Find over 1200 mutual fund schemes on the Bajaj Finserv platform to choose from to suit your investment goals.

2. Professional Management

Mutual funds are managed by professionals who have years of experience in managing investments. These managers carefully select stocks, bonds, and other assets based on their potential of growth. They continuously monitor the markets, analyze economic data and make informed decisions on behalf of their investors. Investing in a mutual fund saves the time and effort required to research individual companies and make investment decisions. Find the details of scheme allocation on the fund pages of the Bajaj Finserv mutual fund platform.

3. Convenience

Investing in mutual funds is convenient and hassle-free. You can invest in mutual funds online through the Bajaj Finserv mutual funds platform, in just a few clicks or any other platform of your choice. You can even set up a systematic investment plan (SIP) in which you contribute a fixed amount of money at regular intervals. Using an SIP calculator online helps you determine the amount you need to invest monthly in order to achieve your goals. The Bajaj Finserv SIP Calculator can give an estimate of your maturity value if you fill in your investment amount, tenure and expected returns.

4. Low Investment Threshold

Mutual funds have a low investment threshold, making them accessible to low-income investors as well. You can start investing in mutual funds with as little as Rs. 100. This ensures that everyone has access to quality investment options, regardless of their financial status.

5. Liquidity

Mutual funds offer investors high liquidity, which means that they can easily convert their investments into cash whenever they need it. Investors can redeem their mutual fund units and receive the money in their bank account within a few days. This makes mutual funds an excellent investment option for individuals who may require emergency funds. All open-ended funds can be redeemed at any time. There are many open-ended schemes which do not levy any exit load. You can read more about open-ended funds on the Bajaj Finserv platform and compare various funds to understand the difference and the liquidity factor associated with them.

6. Tax Benefits

Mutual funds offer tax benefits to investors. Investments in ELSS mutual fund schemes are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Moreover, in India, long-term capital gains from equity mutual funds are tax-free up to Rs. 1 Lakh and gain over 1 Lakh is taxed at 10%. This means that if you hold your investment for more than 1 year, you can enjoy high returns without worrying about taxes.

7. Systematic Investing

With mutual funds, you can set up a systematic investment plan (SIP) which allows you to invest a fixed amount of money each month. This disciplined approach helps investors build their investment portfolios over time. It also helps to average out market fluctuations and avoid the temptation to time the market.

8. Low Fees

Investing in mutual funds is cost-effective. Mutual fund managers charge a small fee, which is deducted from the returns earned. This fee is comparatively low when compared to the brokerage charged from the other investment options such as stocks, bonds, and real estate.

9. Transparency

Mutual funds offer a high level of transparency to investors. You can easily access information about your investments, such as the NAV (net asset value), performance, and portfolio composition. Additionally, mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which ensures that investors are protected from any fraudulent activities.

10. High Returns

Mutual funds have the potential to generate high returns, which makes them an attractive investment option. Historically, mutual funds have delivered returns that are higher than fixed deposits and other traditional investment options. While there is no guarantee of returns, investing in mutual funds can help you achieve your long-term investment goals as investments in mutual funds are subject to market risk.

In conclusion, mutual funds offer a variety of benefits to investors. From diversification and professional management to convenience and tax benefits, mutual funds present a wise investment option. By investing in mutual funds, you can aim to build wealth over time and achieve your long-term financial goals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor