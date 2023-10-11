TerraPay Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 11: TerraPay, a global cross-border payments network, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We are truly honored to receive the Great Place To Work certification, a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, camaraderie, and personal growth. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of every member of our team, who collectively contribute to making our workplace a vibrant and thriving community. At TerraPay, we believe that when people feel valued, supported, and empowered, they can achieve extraordinary things. This certification reinforces our belief that we are not just building a company, but a workplace, where each member can flourish and reach their full potential. We are excited to continue this journey, knowing that our people are at the heart of our success" said Vinay Trivedi, Head of Human Resources and Admin, TerraPay

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere - providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 29 global markets and enabling payments to 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses - ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces - while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

www.terrapay.com

