Tesla Model Y arrives in India with advanced features, two variants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Tesla has officially launched its Model Y electric midsize SUV in the Indian market, presenting a new option in the electric vehicle segment.

A key highlight is the inclusion of Tesla's Full-Self Driving (FSD) system, an advanced driver-assistance technology designed to enhance driving maneuvers.

The Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant of the Model Y offers a stated range of 500 kilometers on a single charge. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. For rapid charging, the supercharge feature allows the RWD model to gain up to 238 kilometers of range in approximately 15 minutes.

On the other hand, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD) variant boasts a more substantial range of 622 kilometers. This model achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a quicker 5.6 seconds. Its supercharging capability provides up to 267 kilometers of range within the same 15-minute timeframe.

The first row of seats in both Model Y features power recline, heating, and ventilation. The second row further enhances comfort with power two-way folding and heating functions.

A nine-speaker sound system is integrated for audio clarity in Tesla's Model Y. Additionally, the vehicle includes a prominent 15.4-inch touchscreen in the front row, complemented by an 8-inch touchscreen for second-row occupants.

For improved ride quality, the Model Y incorporates second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware. The cabin features footwell and door pocket ambient lighting, alongside wrap-around ambient lighting, with aluminum detailing and premium textiles contributing to the interior aesthetic.

For climate management, the Model Y uses laminated safety glass on cabin windows and the roof, along with tinted safety glass that includes a metallic infrared reflective coating across the roof. Power-actuated air vents are present in both the first and second rows.

The vehicle is equipped with eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera, supporting its driver-assistance systems. Connectivity is managed by second-generation hardware. Finally, the trunk offers hands-free power opening upon approach, adding to user convenience.

The introduction of the Tesla Model Y in India marks a significant step for the company in the country's evolving electric vehicle landscape, offering a combination of range, performance, and advanced features.

