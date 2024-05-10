Tesla to ramp up supercharger network expansion, plans thousands of new chargers

New Delhi [India], May 10 : In a recent announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to social media platform X to reaffirm the company's commitment to expanding its Supercharger network.

Musk's post stated, "Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over USD 500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year. That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher."

The statement underscores Tesla's ongoing efforts to bolster its infrastructure to support the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

With the rise in electric vehicle adoption globally, the need for reliable charging infrastructure has become increasingly paramount.

Tesla's Supercharger network is renowned for its efficiency and speed, offering Tesla owners a convenient way to recharge their vehicles during long-distance travel.

The company has been steadily expanding its network to ensure widespread coverage and accessibility for its customers.

The planned investment of well over USD 500 million indicates a significant commitment from Tesla to scale up its charging infrastructure rapidly.

The funds will be allocated towards the deployment of thousands of new chargers across various locations, both in terms of new sites and expansions of existing ones.

Tesla's investment in its Supercharger network also comes at a time when governments worldwide are pushing for greater adoption of electric vehicles to combat climate change and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

