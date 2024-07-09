TFCILTD IN FOCUS: Adani Group Advisor and Former MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank Join TFCILTD

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: In a significant move set to bolster its strategic capabilities, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCILTD), a notable Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has announced the appointment of two distinguished professionals, Deepak Amitabh and Dr Mahabaleshwara MS, as Independent Directors on its board.

Deepak Amitabh: A Veteran in Financial and Strategic Management

Deepak Amitabh brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent over four decades in various capacities within the Government of India and the corporate sector.

Currently, Amitabh serves as an advisor for business development at the Adani Group and is a member of the Energy Apex in Ahmedabad. His career is marked by significant achievements in financial strategy and business development. Amitabh's deep expertise in managing complex business strategies and financial aspects of large organizations will bring valuable insights to TFCILTD.

Dr Mahabaleshwara MS: Banking Leadership

Dr Mahabaleshwara MS, the former MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank, joins TFCILTD with a strong background in banking. His tenure at Karnataka Bank was marked by significant achievements in steering the bank through various phases of growth and transformation.

Dr Mahabaleshwara's leadership was instrumental in enhancing the bank's operational efficiency and expanding its digital footprint. His insights into banking operations and financial management will be crucial for TFCILTD as it seeks to navigate the evolving financial landscape and explore new growth avenues.

Strategic Implications for TFCILTD

The inclusion of Amitabh and Dr Mahabaleshwara on TFCILTD's board signals a strategic move to leverage their vast experience in financial management and banking sectors, respectively. Their diverse backgrounds and proven track records are expected to provide robust guidance in financial planning, strategic development, and governance.

With these seasoned professionals on board, TFCILTD is well-positioned to enhance its market presence and strengthen its operational framework, thereby delivering greater value to its shareholders.

