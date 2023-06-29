THAI welcomes A320 to its fleet

PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], June 29: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently welcomed four Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet in response to growing travel demand of customers. The aircraft, offering only Economy class, will be operated on the international routes which are Bangkok - Delhi v.v. (TG323/324) starting 1 July 2023 and Bangkok - Mumbai v.v. (TG351/352) starting 2 July 2023.

The addition of Airbus A320 will enhance the airline fleet efficiency and improve aircraft utilization as well as strengthen THAI route network to support the rising travel demands.

For further information about flight schedule, booking and ticket issuing, please visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or call (+66) 2-356-1111 for THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor