The 16th International Flora Expo is all set to go live from 6th to 8th January 2023

To be held at NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla, New Delhi, the Expo grants access to various trade opportunities.

New Delhi (India), December 26: Organised by Media Today Group, the 16th International Flora Expo is all set to go live and is scheduled to be held from 6-7-8 January 2023 at NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla, New Delhi. The Flora Expo will be held alongside the 15th Edition of Landscape & Gardening Expo 2023 and the 13th Edition of Horti Expo 2023.

Both the expos are touted to be a blooming extravaganza for exploring trade opportunities both in India’s domestic market as well as the external trade, especially with countries of South Asia.

Additionally, the 16th International Flora Expo 2023 will provide a platform for the convergence of global business interests such as conventional flower and gardening industry professionals, bulk buyers from large industries, florists, retailers such as home centres, supermarkets, departmental stores, interior designers and interior shops to exchange views on expanding their business avenues by availing the opportunities.

“During this event, major attractions would be the theme pavilion of APEDA, focusing on the 75th Anniversary of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and GFCI trade facilitation lounge and a ‘Blooming Ride’ on Bicycles decorated with flowers and plants on 7th January. This ride will be taking a 20 km road journey from NSIC to Central Delhi and back to convey a message to the masses to use fresh flowers and request the Indian Government to ban artificial & plastic flowers,” said GFCI President Mr. Srikanth Bolapally, who came to spread this message from Bangalore.

“GFCI is a nonprofit organisation of Growers, wholesalers, retailers, allied industry organisations, input suppliers and individuals who will contribute to and benefit from the GFCI’s efforts.’ Our vision is to foster sustainable industry growth through flower promotion. Our sole objective will be to ensure that consumers become and remain inspired to buy flowers and plants and keep flowers and plants constantly on top of the consumer’s mind every day,” said Srikanth.

‘Indian Floriculture industry, including greenhouse, water management, fertigation, automation, tissue culture, plant breeding, precision farming, Hydroponic, vertical agriculture, plant nurseries, post-harvest equipment, sustainable horticulture, Growing media, packaging, transport solutions, plasticulture etc., has been given employment to thousands of skilled and unskilled manpower especially women in rural India. Let’s explore Rs.1000 crores worth of business opportunities in India, from the Farm to Home’, explained S. Jafar Naqvi, Chief Coordinator of the event.

To facilitate the process, An International Landscape Industry Congress with a theme of “Plants, Places & People” will be going to happen on 7th January in Delhi, in association with the industry organisations like the School of Architecture and Planning as our Knowledge Partners Apart from several industry partners.’This event, including Conference, Networking Summit and Awards, will provide opportunities for Landscape Architects, Facility Managers, Interior Designers, Golf Courses Managers, Airport designers, Town planners and Floriculture industry professionals. Important Keynote Speakers from Government and private sectors have been invited to share their knowledge. Some of the important Sessions are Smart Cities, Green Airports, Golf Courses, Innovative Technologies, Success stories, Flower and Pot Plant Industry etc.,’ Naqvi added.

The International Flora Expo is an annual event that attracts stakeholders from India and other countries to display their products, technologies, innovations, and allied activities. The 15th edition of the event, held in February 2020 in Hyderabad, was a huge success with displays from 250 companies in Floriculture, Horticulture, Nursery, Landscape, Seeds & Planting Material, Machines Supply Chain, Processed Flowers, Packaging, Decoration, plant pots and accessories, Irrigation and Fertigation Systems, hydroponics and aquaponics, greenhouse technologies, etc. A visitors footfall of 16,000+ over the three days of the exhibition was witnessed.

