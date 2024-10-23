The 3rd Annual Pride of Bharat Awards 2024 Successfully Concluded

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: The 3rd Annual Pride of Bharat Awards 2024 concluded with resounding success, celebrating the exceptional achievements of individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to India's progress across multiple sectors. Held at the ITC Welcome Hotel, Dwarka, the prestigious event brought together a diverse group of achievers under one roof to honor their contributions toward the growth and pride of the nation.

The event, organized by IBARC Asia & Trade & Media and presented by The Universal Media, saw a grand gathering of distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest for the evening, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who graced the occasion and congratulated the awardees for their extraordinary accomplishments.

E24 News, the official Telecast Partner, will bring the highlights of this glorious evening to viewers across the country, showcasing the spirit of the awardees and the inspiring stories behind their success.

The Pride of Bharat Awards 2024 honored individuals from various fields such as entrepreneurship, social impact, education, healthcare, and cultural excellence, each contributing to the betterment of society and the nation's global image. With award categories spanning innovation, leadership, and social responsibility, the ceremony stood as a testament to the diversity and richness of talent in India.

Arjun Kapoor, in his keynote address, commended the awardees, stating, "The Pride of Bharat Awards recognizes the true heroes of our nation, those who silently yet powerfully drive change and inspire us all to aim higher. It's an honor to be a part of such an event that encourages the spirit of excellence."

The event was a remarkable showcase of India's trailblazers, as guests and awardees shared their experiences and visions for a better future, contributing to a night filled with pride, joy, and inspiration.

The Universal Media and IBARC Asia & Trade & Media congratulate all the winners and participants for their commendable contributions, making the 3rd Annual Pride of Bharat Awards a memorable occasion.

