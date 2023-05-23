The 5 Most Outstanding Indian Photographers to watch In 2023 are presented by Fame Finders Media

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 23: India is a nation with endless attractions, and our Indian photographers have the impeccable ability to bring out the best in it. Today, Fame Finders Media has featured these talented photographers whose works depict their passion, creativity, and excellent skills.

1. Deepak Shankar

Deepak Shankar is a talented wildlife photographer who has captured some of the most breathtaking images of African and Indian wildlife. He is an alumnus of Sri Kumaran Children's Home, Bangalore, where he developed an early interest in nature. In 1999, Deepak was awarded the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh award, which recognizes young individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to their communities.

In 2014, he took his first trip to Yala National Park in Sri Lanka, which sparked his passion for wildlife photography. Since then, Deepak has become a full-time professional photographer, renowned for his stunning images that showcase the beauty and diversity of wildlife. His work has been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions in India and internationally. In 2019, he was the runner-up for the prestigious title of the Greatest Maasai Mara Photographer of the Year.

Deepak's photography is characterized by his unique artistic vision, technical mastery, and his unwavering commitment to capturing the essence of the natural world. He has a particular affinity for capturing the beauty and majesty of tigers, elephants, lions, and other animals in their natural habitats.

In addition to his work as a wildlife photographer, Deepak Shankar is also a passionate mentor and tour host. He leads photography tours to some of the most stunning locations in Africa and India, providing his clients with unique opportunities to capture the beauty of the wild.

His photography is a powerful testament to the beauty and diversity of the natural world and a call to action to protect it for future generations.

2. Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah, a cotton trader and businessman from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, found his true calling when he discovered wildlife through his lens. The wildlife enthusiast in him was kindled, and Jungles became his true love. Slowly, one Safari at a time, he moved in the direction of the wild.

Today he balances his work and business efficiently with his passion for wildlife photography. He has been to all Indian jungles and captured our diverse and rich wildlife. He has traveled across the country, capturing our magnificent creatures through his lens. He has a large repertoire of big cats, elephants, rhinos, raptors, and other portraits.

His work has received recognition from many wildlife channels, the most noteworthy being international appreciation from National Geographic in 2018. His frames have won many awards in national and international competitions.

He has published photographs and articles in many magazines and online portals. His work has been displayed at several national and international exhibitions. His love for the technical aspect and expertise in light and shadow play has made him a mentor for several wildlife photography buffs. His USP is wide-angle habited shots, which tell us a whole story in a single frame.

A powerful beast captured in its habitat with the entire foliage and canopy, which is its home. These images leave an everlasting impression and a deeper understanding of the pure symphony of nature. The jungle with its sights, sounds, and smell is an overwhelming force to behold and an enduring lifelong passion.

3. P S Vaibhav

Impassioned for capturing life's most precious sights and making them cherished memories, he has always been a photography enthusiast. But it wasn't until he picked up his camera to capture the lives of some furry friends that made him realize that his true passion was - exploring the wilderness! In fact, wildlife photography has grown to become such an important aspect of who he is today.

He has had amazing opportunities to explore several if not most, destinations of the vast subcontinent. And needless to mention the wonderful experiences he had and the privilege of sharing these with his fellow travelers and photographers.

One such transforming expedition was his recent visit to Spiti Valley. Having traveled mostly in the tropical and sub-tropical regions of the country, this was his first voyage to the snow-clad terrains of the Himalayas. At temperatures as low as -20°C and on rough terrains that render several parts of the Valley inaccessible, getting to the viewpoint from the campsite was in itself a rodeo. The nearly-a-week-long expedition certainly tested grit both physically and mentally.

The views and the sightings he got to capture certainly made up for the harsh weather conditions he endured! Watching a mother snow leopard and her two cubs enjoy the steep mountainous slopes.

4. Shahir Y Bajowala

As a Mechanical Engineer, he has always been fascinated by the way things work. From a young age, he was always tinkering with machines and trying to figure out how they functioned. This curiosity led him to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering, which has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

After completing his degree, Shahir Y Bajowala decided to start his own business as a proprietor. This decision allowed him to apply his engineering skills in practical ways and made him work on projects that were both challenging and fulfilling.

However, he also had an interest in business administration and decided to pursue a Ph.D. in this field. The experience was both rigorous and enlightening, allowing him to gain new insights into the world of business and management.

In addition to his professional pursuits, he is also an avid photographer. Over the years, he has won many awards for his photography work and has had several exhibitions showcasing his art.

Finally, his other passion is collecting ancient coins and stamps. This hobby made him learn about history from around the world while also appreciating the beauty of these artifacts.

Overall, these diverse interests have shaped who he is today - someone who is curious about how things work but also passionate about creativity and history.

5. Tanuja Uchil

Tanuja Uchil is a freelance photographer from Mumbai/India. She loves to capture moments in a frame and make timeless memories. According to her, photography is a vast canvas, as different aspects of life, like nature, landscapes, and fashion, can be immortalized through photography. Her forte is Portraits, corporate profiles, kids' photoshoots, products, food, events, landscapes, nature, and so on.

Portraits are her favorite. She feels every person is blessed with unique features which are amazing to capture and frame. There is so much diversity in each look, angle, and mood. Doing families and kids portraits gives her a very Happy and candid vibe. When it's a corporate shoot, it's all serious and business. Though it need not be, as she keeps telling her clients that it's not a driver's license or a passport photo and that standing against a white background is not always an effective corporate profile.

Your sharpest office wear and subtle makeup, combined with the right camera angle, lighting, and gentle head movements, can make all the difference in a corporate profile. Landscapes are interesting too, and capturing the beauty of nature is an enthralling experience always.

One vertical she added to her business is glassless and illuminated framing of portraits, landscapes, and artwork, and this has been hugely appreciated by many of her clients. To bring joy with every photo is her all-time motto.

