The Accidental Engineers, Directed by Vikas Phadnis: India's Next Big Youth Drama Starts Rolling

New Delhi [India], December 10: Think Creative Films officially announces the start of production for its youth-centric web series, The Accidental Engineers, written and directed by Vikas Balkrishna Phadnis.

Shot across vibrant real locations in Punjab, the series explores the chaos, pressure, friendships, love, rivalries, and unpredictable journeys of engineering college life. The project is visually shaped by cinematographer Gautam Chaudhary, bringing a cinematic and energetic tone to the narrative.

The youthful lead cast Payal Saxena, Hazel Arora, Nidhi Chauhan, Vinn Modgill, Arjun Gujjar, Sayalee Meshram, and Laavanya Sharma is joined by renowned actors Rajesh Puri and Mushtaq Khan, adding strong screen presence and depth to the ensemble.

With the shoot beginning this December, The Accidental Engineers is already generating buzz as a fresh, relatable, and entertaining youth drama set to make its mark in 2026.

Backed by Think Creative Films, the series stands as one of the company's most ambitious and exciting original projects to date.

