The Art of Living: JalTara Sevaks - Empowered Youth Combating the Groundwater Crisis in Rural India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: The Art of Living's JalTara project is making remarkable strides in its mission to support struggling farmers and usher in rural transformation. Through the dedicated efforts of its social warriors, JalTara Sevaks, the project establishes connections with needy farmers and paves the way for their prosperity. JalTara Sevaks, motivated youth selected from local communities, undergo training to assume leadership roles in executing developmental projects that positively impact society.

The journey of a JalTara Sevak involves progressing through various levels of Youth Leadership Training, culminating in the ability to drive change effectively. With discipline and self-control as guiding principles, these volunteers exhibit an unwavering commitment to executing action plans with utmost precision. Under the guidance of senior experts, JalTara Sevaks take full responsibility for implementing projects, leveraging their local knowledge and a deep sense of ownership for the betterment of their communities. By ensuring continuity and sustainability, JalTara Sevaks play a crucial role in the long-term success of their projects.

A typical day in the life of a JalTara Sevak begins at the crack of dawn as the nation awakens to a new day. With spiritual practices, an eighteen-hour work routine proceeds smoothly. Incorporating Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful breathing technique, enhances positivity and productivity. These dedicated volunteers also receive comprehensive training on information dissemination, life management tools, and essential skills, shaping them into capable leaders.

The Art of Living has made Youth Leadership Training Program (YLTP) its vehicle for this transformation, resulting in the efficient and effective delivery of its projects. The YLTP program also focuses on the personal development and communication skills of these JalTara sevaks. These empowered youth act as change agents in their local communities, and take responsibility for implementing the project on the ground under the close supervision of senior project leaders. After adequate training, these JalTara Sevaks train the farmers and support them in water scarcity management.

At the heart of the JalTara Sevaks' unwavering dedication lies a deep sense of belonging and responsibility towards society. Their pursuit of spirituality and wisdom nurtures a positive mindset, aligning with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of a stress-free life and financial empowerment for farmers nationwide. By actively engaging in youth de-addiction and instilling self-confidence, the JalTara Sevaks work diligently to uplift every farmer and contribute to India's development.

JalTara, one of India's innovative water conservation projects, has yielded promising results, enabling farmers to grow more crops due to consistent water availability. With its simple yet effective approach, JalTara has become a blessing for rural Indian farmers grappling with water scarcity for an extended period. This water conservation model strives to make villages self-sufficient in water and foster economic prosperity for farmers. JalTara has emerged as a successful solution to the water crisis, and the JalTara Sevaks proudly associate themselves with this transformative project, finding fulfillment in their ability to give back to society.

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, through its social projects like JalTara, aims at reaching every corner of rural India and putting an end to the water scarcity in India.

