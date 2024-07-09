The Art of Living's Proactive Measures Forestall Moody's Water Crisis Warning

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Years before Moody's recent warning about India's vulnerability to water scarcity, which poses a critical threat to the nation's economic stability and credit rating, The Art of Living had taken proactive measures to help mitigate the impending water shortage crisis.

The Art of Living has long recognised the urgency of water conservation

Recognising the severity of India's water crisis, The Art of Living, under the guidance of the world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has dedicated itself over the years to revitalising India's depleted rivers and tackling the water crisis, through innovative and sustainable solutions. Through community-driven efforts and simple, yet effective techniques, the organisation focuses on restoring the natural hydrological cycle and enhancing the health of rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs nationwide.

Reviving Rivers: The Art of Living's Mission to make India Water +ve

The Art of Living is steering India towards water positivity, through its River Rejuvenation Project, revitalising over 70 rivers, tributaries, and streams. Spanning across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, the organisation has constructed over 90,000 groundwater recharge structures. This initiative has swiftly boosted biodiversity, groundwater levels, crop production, and soil fertility nationwide, while significantly expanding land use, employment, and farmers' incomes.

The JalTara Initiative Focuses on Sustainable Groundwater Table Recharge

A cornerstone of The Art of Living's efforts, the JalTara Initiative strategically places recharge structures in low-lying areas of arable land, surrounded by fruit-bearing trees. This approach ensures rainwater effectively bypasses the dense topsoil to replenish underground aquifers. With a remarkable 100% success rate, the project has led to a notable 14 foot rise in the water table, a 120% increase in farmers' incomes, and a 42% boost in crop yields. Additionally, crop spoilage due to waterlogging has been eliminated, and year-round employment opportunities have risen by 88%. During the Rabi season, land usage has increased by 58%.

The Statistics till June 2024, the count continues

70+ Rivers/streams being rejuvenated

90,500+ Recharge structures built

3,45,00,000+ People benefitted

59,000+ Sq km influenced

19,000+ Villages covered

8 States work-in-progress

7,00,000+ Trees planted along river basins

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB the National Apex Agency responsible for the scientific support related to India's groundwater resources reports that groundwater levels, notably in areas categorised as semi-critical, critical, or overexploited, are now declared safe.

Moody's report explains that as water shortages intensify due to rapid economic growth and climate change, the potential disruptions to agriculture, industry, and social stability pose significant risks. This is a stark reminder of the importance of sustainable water management practices. Looking ahead, The Art of Living aims to expand its efforts, implementing water conservation initiatives across the entire nation, to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Join The Art of Living in Securing India's Water Future: A Call for Action

Moody's sobering report on India's water challenges calls for urgent action. Donations to The Art of Living will directly support their efforts to combat water scarcity through sustainable solutions. Together, we can safeguard India's economic stability, enhance agricultural productivity, and empower communities. Join The Art of Living in making a lasting impact on water conservation and resilience in India. Contributions today will ensure a sustainable water future not just for us but also for generations to come. In India's struggle against water scarcity, these initiatives embody optimism and the resilient human spirit.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity, through various water conservation projects.

