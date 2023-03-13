The Award for the Most Trusted Interior Designing Company in Delhi NCR goes to Dreamcatcher Interior Designs at ILA 2022

Dreamcatcher Interior Designs was felicitated for the Most Trusted Interior Designing Company in Delhi NCR at ILA 2022. Malika Bedi, the owner of Dreamcatcher Interior Designs was overwhelmed when she received the award for making her brand visible and so familiar amongst the customers in the market through her constant efforts and hardwork. Interior designing is a field that has been flourishing lately in India due to the rapid economic growth in the country and people nowadays are more fascinated towards enhancing their existing furnishings.

As per the statement issued by Malika Bedi, " The name behind the company itself represents its spirit and the collective motive of the organization is to make the interior designs of a house synonymous to a lucid and colorful dream. Dreamcatcher Interior Designs has been tremendously instrumental in transforming the interiors of its customer's houses to such an extent that whenever a person would enter his house, he would become awestruck due to the amazing variety of designs that have been carefully crafted by the experts of Dreamcatcher Interior Designs."

With more than 5+ years of expertise in this niche, Dreamcatcher has been vividly capturing the imagination of people with their state-of-the-art designs and making their interiors extremely attractive. The team of Dreamcatcher perfectly blends creativity with professionalism and Malika Bedi weaves magical dreams through her designing skills in various commercial and residential spaces as her experience echoes in the exceptional designs which have been implemented by the meticulous execution of her team.

As far as the openness and honesty of this brand is concerned, their design and management approach is transparent and till date no complaints have been received from any of the clients. Further, there is a dedicated team of support specialists who are equipped with brilliant communication skills and are readily available for resolving customer's queries. The whole plan and layout of the interior design is explained in a detailed manner to the customers beforehand as it is extremely important for the customers to be aware of how their project is shaping up.

Brand Empower, the organizer of the ILA 2022 award along with its proud CEO - Rahul Ranjan Singh has been actively associated with promoting brands that hold value for the customers and has been presenting these brands a stage that allows them to showcase their achievements with pride and honor.

