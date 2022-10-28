The Beast: The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW X6 in India today.

Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the BMW X6 blends agile and versatile driving dynamics with a crisply expressive design language, enduring the extrovert presence of an edgy Sports Activity Coupe (SAC). The X6 is available as an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' in limited numbers and can be booked exclusively online.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars.

The uniqueness of the BMW X6 comes from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model. This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiseled profile, this Sports Activity Coupe is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige.

The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -

BMW X6 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition : Rs 1,11,00,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW X6 '50 Jahre M Edition'.

The extrovert design of the BMW X6 conveys a dynamic impression at first sight. The significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille, now in high gloss black makes for a powerful appearance. The iconic glow of the Illuminated Kidney Grille adds dramatic distinction. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem along with '50 Years of M' door projector inspired by the classic 'BMW Motorsport' logo.

Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The 20" 740 M alloys, finished in orbit grey with M Sport Brake Callipers in Red High Gloss fit in seamlessly with the design, as does the distinctive front apron, enlarged air inlets and side sills with additional character line.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes with BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and non-dazzling high beam function with a range of around 500 meters. The air breather in body colour combines with striking wheel arches to underline the exterior's dynamic look. The rear of X6 has an extremely athletic silhouette with powerful shoulders and is further accentuated by wide L-shaped LED rear lights. The automatic operation of tailgate further adds to the convenience quotient.

The interior is designed to create an exclusive and dynamic driving experience. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes with Crafted Clarity, 4 zone air-conditioning, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Comfort Access System and Sport Seats as standard. The reconfigured and redesigned controls represent a modern re-interpretation of the classic, driver-focused BMW's cockpit.

The new model comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard, maintaining focus on the driver while complementing everyday contemporary lifestyle. The interior excels with superlative workmanship and premium materials such as Sensafin with decor stitching upholstery in Tacora red.

The large Panorama Glass Roof fills up the cabin with natural light and brings in a sense of spaciousness. Elegant electronically adjustable sports seats in sensafin upholstery have a memory function and offer the driver optimum lateral support along with lumbar support. The standard ambient lighting creates a cosy atmosphere in the interior and includes Welcome Light Carpet. 'CraftedClarity' glass application makes the interior controls look more elegant.

The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition gets the M Leather Steering Wheel along-with the Sports Seats. It also comes equipped with M Sport Brakes, M Sport exhaust system, Adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch M light alloy wheels Starspoke style in the standard profile. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition is being offered in two exterior colours, Black Sapphire Metallic & M Carbon Black Metallic.

Despite its elegant coupe character, the BMW X6 is uniquely, surprisingly spacious. It offers 580 litres of storage space. Depending on various requirements, the three sections of the backrest can be folded in 40:20:40 split. This offers an impressive 1,530 litres of luggage space when rear seats are folded, making the vehicle suitable for all kinds of journeys.

Customers can add more equipment of their liking to the standard specifications and further enhance the car's sporty looks and overall experience through optional offerings such as, Racer's Pack which consists of accessories for exterior - side decals in frozen Black and rear spoiler and Motorsport pack which consists of accessories for interior - key fob in Alcantara and Carbon Fibre, exterior mirror caps in Carbon Fibre to name a few.

The innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 250kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 - 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 5.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 250 km/h.

For greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard and launch control function offer even greater driving pleasure.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies make for an enthralling and safe journey. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions.

An extremely handy wireless charging station also doubles up as a power bank. Parking and maneuvering in confined spaces is made easy by the parking assistant along with reversing assistant. The system remembers the last 50 meters covered and is able to automatically reverse the car along exactly the same route.

The standard BMW Gesture Control allows drivers to perform various actions through simple hand gestures. BMW Virtual Assistant, an intelligent digital character which responds to the prompt "Hey BMW" and helps drivers operate the car with access to various functions and information simply by speaking comes as standard. The BMW Display Key is available as an option with the BMW X6.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and Driving Experience Control systems enables drivers to choose between different driving modes (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

Cutting edge BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Electric parking brake with auto hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), side impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel ensure a safe drive at all times.

